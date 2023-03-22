BLUEFIELD, Va. — The week got off to a rugged start for the Bluefield softball team.
On Tuesday, things took a more pleasant turn for the Lady Beavers.
Junior pitcher Izzy Smith struck out 13 and Bluefield got back on the winning track in a 15-1 win over state line rival Graham at Graham Recreational Park.
“We started off playing a good game against Mount View [on Thursday] and came back yesterday against a good Lebanon team that run-ruled us,” said Lady Beavers head coach Barry Reed, whose squad is now 2-1 overall.
“I was happy with how the girls just let that go over their heads and came back today and focused in on putting the bat on the ball. We started the very first inning just knocking the ball all over the ballpark and it didn’t stop. We had a lot of hits,” he said.
Smith (2-1), who tossed a four-hitter over five frames for Bluefield, didn’t play at all last year. This season, she is emerging as Reed’s go-to pitcher and is developing nicely paired with catcher Grace Richardson.
“We’re trying for her to be [our ace]. She works hard with her pitching by taking lessons and playing a lot of travel ball in the off-season,” said Reed.
“She works so hard at it that we’re trying to make he our ace. So far, two out of the three games we’ve played she’s looked pretty sharp. She’s come through for us. She’s been a little bit inconsistent because she’s just now getting back into the flow of the game. But she’s working hard and I’m trying to reward her for it.”
Collectively, the Lady Beavers knocked out 13 hits — doing some respectable slugging along the way. Sophie Hall had a pair of doubles. Richardson also collected a double while Smith helped herself out with a triple. Maddie Lawson also had a triple.
The extra base hits were nice, but the consistency and timely nature of the hitting was also to Reed’s liking. Richarson went 3-for-3 overall with four RBIs. Lawson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Hall was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
“It was a good offensive day for us and we ran the bases well,” said Reed. “But again, this stuff is all centered around who is in the circle and Izzy shut them down from the very get-go and really didn’t give them a chance to get anything started.
Micah Gregory defiantly went 2-for-3 for the homestanding G-Girls. Jillian McFarland absorbed the loss in the circle for Graham, which plays James Monroe at Lindside on Thursday in a 6:30 p.m. non-district game.
The Lady Beavers will host Bland County at home today. First pitch is 5:30 p.m.
Richlands 10, Honaker 1
RICHLANDS, Va. — Kira Vance struck out a dozen Lady Tigers batters over five innings of a seven inning game and the Lady Blue Tornado rode a 14-hit barrage to a victory at Rhonda Blevins Field.
Arin Rife went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored. Vance helped her own cause, going 2-for-4 with a double, Hailey Cordle went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, and Erica Lamie went 2-for-4.
Richlands returns to action with a Southwest District game with Graham at home on Monday.
