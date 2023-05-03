BLUEFIELD — Maddie Lawson picked up the win in the circle and helped herself out with a grand slam home run and the Bluefield softball squad opened sectional play at home with a 17-1 win over Westside, on Tuesday.
Lawson pitched all five innings for the Lady Beavers (22-6), allowing one Westside hit, striking out four and walking one.
Grace Richardson had four hits and scored three runs for Bluefield, while Cara Brown collected three hits and Taylor Mabry and Sophie Hall scored three runs apiece.
Kinley Morgan hit a solo home run for the Lady Renegades.
The Lady Beavers are slated to advance to face Wyoming East today and will travel to New Richmond, weather permitting.
Richlands 4, Virginia High 0
RICHLANDS, Va. — Arin Rife struck out 18 Virginia High batters during a seven-inning 1-hitter and the Lady Blue Tornado collected a shutout victory over the visiting Lady Bearcats at Rhonda Blevins Field.
Rife went 2-for-3 with an RBi. Kira Vance had a solo home run, Hailey Martin went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Erica Lamie went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple and an RBI.
High School Baseball
Bluefield 2, Princeton 1
BLUEFIELD — Hunter Harmon struck out 10 and walked none as he went the distance and the Beavers claimed a classilng nailbiter of a win over the visiting Tigers.
Harmon gave up Princeton’s lone run in the top of the first inning and scattered five hits across six consecutive shutout frames, keeping the home team’s foot in the door for Caleb Fuller’s game-winning two-RBI double in the bottom of the seventh.
Harmon added a double for the Tigers and Davis Rockness had a pair of hits.
