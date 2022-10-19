EAST RIVER — The top-seeded Bluefield girls soccer team defeated Mingo Central 3-0 in a semifinal game of the Class A/AA, Region 3, Section 1 girls soccer tournament held at East River Soccer Complex, on Tuesday.
Gracey Oxley, Isabella Disibbio and Abby Matthews each scored goals for The Lady Beavers.
Goalkeeper Madison Lawson recorded the shutout in goal for Bluefield.
The Lady Beavers (9-7-3) will face Shady Spring in today’s championship match at East River Soccer Complex. The Lady Tigers knocked out the PikeView girls 6-0 in a Tuesday semifinal match. Today’s kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
PikeView 4, Mingo Central 0
GARDNER — Nate Cook had a pair of goals and the the top-seeded PikeVew boys defeated Mingo Central 4-0 in Class A/AA Region 3, Section 1 boys action.
Matt Murphy and Jonathan Mitchell added a goal apiece for PikeView (13-2-3) which will advance to play Shady Spring, which defeated James Monroe in Tuesday’s other semi.
Kickoff at Gardner is set for 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Bluefield def.
Montcalm 3-2
BLUEFIELD — Cara Brown and Caydence Yost led the Lady Beavers netters in a 22-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 15-7 nailbiter.
It was Bluefield’s first home court win of the season.
Adrienne Brown and Desiray Jackson also had strong nights for the Lady Beavers.
Bluefield plays Oak Hill at home on Thursday.
Marion def.
Richlands 3-0
MARION — The Lady Scarlet Hurricane blanked the Lady Tornado in Southwest District action.
Annsley Trivette had four kills and three blocks for Richlands. Raegan Rider had 14 digs, Abby Hughes had six digs and Jillian Shreve had five digs, an ace and an assist.
