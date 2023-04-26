SHADY SPRING — Bluefield’s road trip wrapping up regular season play didn’t go entirely as planned, with the Lady Beavers tripping up in a 4-1 loss at Wyoming East on Monday.
However, things took a decided turn for the better in the Lady Beavers’ season finale at Shady Spring, on Tuesday.
Bluefield defeated the Lady Tigers 6-5 at Shady — marking Bluefield High School’s first-ever win over Shady Spring in softball.
“We’ve had a lot of firsts this season and we hope we aren’t finished,” said Bluefield head coach Barry Reed. “We’ve got some injuries and we haven’t got a lot of depth. We’re going to take the next six days off and try ot get ready for the tournament, which starts on Monday.”
The Lady Beavers (21-6) are slated to open with Westside at home in next week’s sectional opener.
On Tuesday night, Bluefield scored its firstd three runs in the first inning before Lady Tigers pitcher Avary Bragg locked things down with 14 strikeouts while Shady put together a 5-3 lead.
Bluefield made its move in the top of the seventh when Sophie Hall doubled to score Abbie Richardson and Grace Richardson. Maddie Lawson plated Hall for the 7-6 go-ahead.
Lady Beavers starter Izzy Smith retired the Lady Tigers in order in the bottom of the frame to end the regular season on a winning note. She struck out seven and walked four, allowing only two hits. Only one of Shady Spring’s runs were earned due to four Bluefield errors.
“We didn’t really play our best over the last two days. Last night we committed three errors,” said Reed. “But we got the ‘W’ tonight. We struck out 14 times and still found a way to win.”
Hall had two hits, Lawson went 3-for-4 and Smith also had two hits versus Shady. The Richardson sisters scored two runs each.
He noted the only real Lady Beavers highllghts of Monday’s game was Grace Richardson and underclassman Kayley McKinney, both of whom had two hits.
Monday’s sectional game with the Renegades is tentatively set for a 5 p.m. start.
“If we can get everybody healed up, we’re going to try to make a run for it,” said Reed. “We’ll see. Everybody we play from here on out is pretty darn good.
Late Softball Game
Greenbrier West 8 Princeton 0
CHARMCO — Lady Cavaliers pitcher Briley Redden struck out nine and walked two as she pitched a no-hit shutout of the visiting Lady Tigers in five innings, on Monday.
Redden went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Pressley Treadway had a home run and three RBIs.
Princeton starting pitcher Emma Johnson struck out seven and walked one over 3 2-3 innings.
