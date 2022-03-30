BLUEFIELD — Bluefield senior Ryker Brown has a little sister. And, like her big brother, she’s a pretty outstanding all-around athlete and excels at more than one sport.
Cara Brown threw her first no-hitter of the 2022 season at Bluefield softball field on Wednesday night, as she led the Lady Beavers to a 13-0 win over visiting Mount View.
Brown (2-1), a sophomore, had two hits on the night. She helped her own cause in spectacular fashion, unloading a two-run home run in the first inning to set the tone.
“It was a lot about the Cara Brown show tonight,” said Lady Beavers head coach Barry Reed.
Brown struck out eight batters over five innings, ultimately going 2-for-2 at the plate for Bluefield (3-4).
“She’s a three-sport athlete at Bluefield High School but of course, me being the softball coach I’d like to see her spend more time working on softball,” said Reed.
“She could really be an outstanding pitcher if she wants to be. She’s only a sophomore, so we’ve got some time to see how it all works out.”
Grace Richardson, Sandrea Dickey and Jordan Jones also had two hits apiece for the Lady Beavers.
Bluefield returns to action at home on Friday, taking on PikeView. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.