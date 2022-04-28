GARDNER — Cara Brown pitched a two-hitter and the Bluefield softball team collected a 19-0 road victory over Mercer County rival PikeView in three innings, on Thursday.
Brown struck out four Lady Panthers batters over the abbreviated three-inning game, which was foreshortened by the offensive explosion ignited by Brown’s three-run home run in the first inning.
Grace Richardson added another three-run blast for the Lady Beavers in the third inning.
Richardson went 3-for-3 and Brown also had three hits for Bluefield. Abbie Richardson, Maddie Lawson, Sandrea Dickey and Taylor Mabry each had two hits.
The Lady Beavers (13-8) travel to Wyoming East today for their final regular season game.
Bluefield will begin sectional play Monday at home versus Westside at 6 p.m. PikeView will travel to Wyoming East for a 6 p.m. showdown at New Richmond.
Greenbrier West 7, James Monroe
CHARMCO — Michela Thomas went the distance to help secure the Lady Cavaliers’ homefield win over the Lady Mavericks as the regular season continues to wind down.
Alley struck out nine James Monroe batters, walking five. She allowed five runs — four earned — off six hits.
Brooke Nutter led West’s seven-hit attack, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Julia Herndon had a double and two RBIs.
JM’s Bryleigh Thomas was shackled to the loss, only two of the seven runs she allowed having been earned. She did all she could to help herself, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Emily Bailey had a double and an RBI for the Lady Mavericks.
Richlands 7, Marion 6
RICHLANDS, Va. — Arin Rife struck out 12 Scarlet Hurricane batters and the Lady Blue Tornado held on for a Southwest District victory in nine innings over at Rhonda Blevins Field.
Rife helped her own cause by going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Cara Perkins went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI and Erica Lamie had a double and an RBI.
Kira Vance came on for Rife in the ninth inning, picking up a save.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.