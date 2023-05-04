NEW RICHMOND — The Bluefield softball team is still alive in sectional play.
Izzy Smith made a big impression in the circle and on the basepaths and the Lady Beavers claimed a 6-5 road victory over top-seeded Wyoming East, on Wednesday.
“That’s the first time we’ve beaten Wyoming East. So now we’ve beaten everybody that we play on our schedule on a regular basis,” observed head coach Barry Reed, whose team has broken numerous precedents during the 2023 campaign.
Smith went the distance for the victory, allowing four hits while striking out six and walking five against a savvy Lady Warriors lineup.
Smith, who went 2-for-3 overall at the plate, gave Bluefield its big offensive moment of the game. In the sixth inning, she hit a checked-swing double down the left field line. She stole third and scored what ultimately held up as the winning run on the subsequent errant throw.
Maddie Lawson went 2-for-3 for the Lady Beavers, scoring three runs. Sophie Hall went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Wyoming East pitcher Paytin Brehm whiffed 12 Lady Beavers batters while walking only one, but the eight hits she allowed proved her undoing. Both teams were encumbered by four errors apiece.
Savannah Brehm gave the Lady Warriors a two-run homer in the fourth inning.
Bluefield (23-6) will return to action in Friday’s sectional championship game, facing the winner of today’s semifinal between Wyoming East and Westside. If the Renegades win, it will be played in Bluefield. If Wyoming East wins, the Lady Beavers will return to New Richmond for the showdown.
Late High School Baseball
Honaker 14-17, Twin Valley 1-0
HONAKER — Jax Horn primed the pump with a complete game no-hitter en route to a Honaker’s 14-1 win over the Panthers in the first game of a Black Diamond District twinbill at Tom Harding Field.
Afterwards, Jake HIlton and Nick Ball combined to scatter three TV hits in the 21-0 nightcap.
The Tigers’ sweep of Twin Valley clinches the BDD regular season title.
Horn struck out nine in the opener. Connor Musick, Eli McGlothlin and Jake Hilton had two hits apiece for Honaker.
In the nightcap, Logan Boyd had a pair of triples and four RBIs for the Tigers. Timmy Hurley went 2-for-2 with a double and a stolen base for Twin Valley.
