MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — After an humbling 10-2 loss to High Point in Monday’s opening appearance in the Grand Strand Classic in Myrtle Beach, the Bluefield softball team obtained a shot of confidence with a 10-8 victory over North Carolina 4A opponent Myrtle Beach High School in a 10-inning evening matchup.
The second game was major milestone for Lady Beavers pitcher Izzy Smith, who struck out 21 over her 10 innings in the circle, walking none.
“We’ve been waiting for her to show what she’s capable of doing,” said Bluefield head coach Barry Reed, whose team was ranked 10th in Monday’s Class AA Coaches Poll released by WV Metro Sports.
“It seems as time goes on she’s getting a little better every time we go out,” said Reed. “We’re happy with what we saw from her and we’re really glad to beat Myrtle Beach High School. They’re a big school, it was senior night for them and we came up and got the win.”
Grace Richardson went 2-for-3 on the game, Taylor Mabry scored four runs and Abby Richardson had five RBIs.
In the earlier loss to High Point, Sophie Hall went 2-for-3 and Cara Brown and Izzy Smith had an RBI apiece.
Grand Strand Classic action continues today.
