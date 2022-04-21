BASTIAN, Va. — The Bluefield softball team’s East River Mountain Tunnel regular season series with Bland County is now even.
The Lady Beavers rapped out a dozen hits en reoute to collecting a 13-6 victory at the Bland County Sports Complex, on Thursday.
Thursday’s win avenged last week’s 7-4 loss to the Lady Bears at Bluefield High School.
Mordon Jones and Taylor Mabry had two hits apiece for Bluefield.
“We came out and put the bat on the ball tonight, which really made a difference,” said Bluefield head softball coach Barry Reed.
“We didn’t do that at Bluefield last week. I told them I was really proud of the way they hit the ball, regardless of the way it ended up. We hit the ball as good tongiht as we’ve hit it all year.”
Madison Lawson struck out eight and walked two on her way to collecting the interstate victory.
Bland County slugger McKensie Tindall, who hit a home run in the win at Bluefield, had another display of power at Bastian. But Tindall’s impressive three-run blast in the seventh inning wasn’t enough to get the Lady Bears out of the deficit.
Bluefield heads into back-to-back weekend doubleheaders. The Lady Beavers face Graham at 4 p.m. home opener, followed by a 6 p.m. nightcap with Liberty-Raleigh. On Saturday, Bluefield hosts Princeton at 12 noon followed by a 2 p.m. game with Grundy.
Richlands 12, Va High 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Arin Rife pitched a no-hitter and the Lady Tornady went up the highway to pick up a Southwest District victory over the Lady Bearcats.
Rife struck out 17 and walked five en route to the victory, which was supported by an 11-hit Richlands attack.
Rife served her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs on the day. Taylor Webb had a pair of doubles and an RBI. Erica Lamie and Gillian Guerreiro each had a double and an RBI for the Lady Blue Tornado.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.