Who knew the Mountain East Conference is a breeding ground for VMI football coaches?
“It’s kind of funny,” said Kyle Jolly, the Keydets’ first-year offensive line coach. “When I was interviewing with (head) coach (Scott) Wachenheim, and he said everyone has to go through Concord to be my coach.”
Jolly fits that bill. He joins the VMI staff after serving the 2018 season as Concord coach Paul Price’s offensive line coach. He will be venturing back into the Mountain State for one week only when the Keydets visit Marshall for both teams’ season opener Saturday (6:30 p.m., Stadium).
Jolly went to Concord after spending two seasons at Washington and three at Old Dominion as an offensive graduate assistant.
“Concord was great for me,” Jolly said. “It was my first full-time job and I had a bunch of different responsibilities.”
In addition to coaching the offensive line, Jolly also was involved in recruiting and arranging travel plans.
“It definitely helped me in regards to being able to say that I know how to do all those types of things,” Jolly said. “Getting to work under coach Price and with (defensive coordinator Kevin) Elliott was a great learning experience.”
The MEC experience doesn’t stop with Jolly. Wide receivers coach/recruiting coordinator Billy Cosh was an offensive grad assistant and quarterbacks coach at Concord in 2015.
Tight ends/specialists coach Chris Moore and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Sheppard both served at West Virginia Wesleyan and Alderson-Broaddus. Volunteer assistant Jacob Menard was an undergraduate student coach at Shepherd in 2017.
Jolly, who played right tackle at North Carolina and was in the NFL with Pittsburgh and Atlanta, is honored to be at VMI. He said he and the other coaches never have to worry about the players’ work ethic.
”They see the big picture,” Jolly said. “They don’t get lost in the glitz and glamour of putting on the jersey. They see how it sets them up for life and can use football as that vehicle. If you go for interview and you have ‘VMI’ on your resumé, they know this guy’s for real.”
One more connection on the coaching staff — Jolly and running backs coach Anthony Davis II both coached in Conference USA. Davis was at Western Kentucky as the receivers coach in 2016 and defensive backs coach in 2017. He played for the Hilltoppers as a graduate transfer from Indiana in 2015.
Jolly and Davis know what to expect from the Thundering Herd on Saturday.
“They are picked preseason No. 1 in Conference USA (East Division),” Jolly said.
“It’s going to be a tough battle for us, and it’s going to be fun. We are going to try our best and see where we end up and what happens. They were always a physical team, a long, athletic team, and that hasn’t changed from watching film. They have a big, tough defense and can run around.”
