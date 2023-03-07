NARROW, Va. — High-flying Narrows High School junior Kolier Pruett was named Pioneer District Boys Basketball Player of the year while Green Wave head coach Patrick Bailey was named Pioneer District Coach of the Year in recent coaches balloting.
Narrows' Levi Smith also collected Pioneer District first team status, while fellow Green Waves Aidan McGlothlin and Hunter Owens earned second team status while Landon Shepherd attained honorable mention.
