WELCH — In a heartwarming gesture, both Mount View and visiting Westside senior players were honored in a rare combined Senior Night observance at Vic Nystrom Stadium on Friday night. The Renegades had been forced to postpone their previously scheduled ceremonies at Clear Fork.
When the clock was running, however, the field belonged entirely to the Golden Knights.
TJ Bell rushed for 104 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion run and Mount View rolled to a 51-0 victory over the Renegades.
The Golden Knights (8-1) racked up 158 yards rushing. In addition to holding Westside scoreless, the Mount View defense confined the Renegades to single digit rushing yardage and scored two defensive touchdowns. Westside quarterback Jaxon Cogar was sacked six times.
Knights signal caller Ryan Long completed 8-of-9 pass attempts for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Mount View’s offense broke the ice at 4:34 in the first quarter when Long hit Jason Haggerty with a 4-yard toss that the Knights wide receiver parlayed into a 64-yard catch and run for a touchdown. The PAT kick attempt failed, leaving Mount View clinging to a 6-0 lead headed into the second stanza.
The Golden Knights added a 2-yard scoring sneak by Long capped by a TJ Bell conversion run at 9:02 in the second period to push the lead to 14-0. By 3:29 remaining in the half, Bell found his seam for a 15-yard touchdown run. The conversion run failed, leaving the score at 20-0.
The Mount View defense, which kept the Renegades out of the Knights end zone the entire first half, captured some extra glory for itself before the break. Bell sacked Westside quarterback Jaxon Cogar, stripping him of the football. Jonathan Huff scooped it up and returned the fumble 45 yards to score a touchdown.
Travis Bell’s successful conversion run gave Mount View the 28-0 advantage at intermission.
Tony Bailey made his big senior night play on the second play of the third quarter, exploding for a 71-yard touchdown run. Jason Haggerty, in the guise of kick holder, hit brother Justin Haggerty for a 2-point conversion pass on the fake kick.
Jaylen Hall gave the Knights their second defensive TD of the night, returning an interception 44 yards for a score. Jason Haggerty pulled off another fake kick pass, this time hitting Malaki Bishop in the end zone for 2 points.
TJ Bell scored Mount View’s final touchdown of the night with 6:02 remaining in the third period, blasting off for a 60-yard TD run. Jonathan Huff iced it with a successful PAT kick for the final score.
Westside (1-9) wrapped up its regular season. Mount View travels to Greenbrier West for a big Class A football showdown on Friday.
Mount View 51, Westside 0
Westside………0 0 0 0 — 0
Mount View……6 22 23 0 — 51
First Quarter
MV— Jason Haggerty 64 pass from Ryan Long (kick failed)
Second Quarter
MV— Long 2 run (TJ Bell run)
MV— Bell 15 run (run failed)
MV— Jonathan Huff 45 fumble return (Travis Bell run)
Third Quarter
MV— Tony Bailey 71 run (Justin Haggerty pass from Jason Haggerty on fake kick)
MV— Jaylen Hall 44 interception return (Malaki Bishop pass from Jason Haggert on fake)
MV— TJ Bell 60 run (Huff kick)
