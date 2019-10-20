WELCH — Oftentimes in athletic events, a play or two early in the game may act as a kind of omen of what is to come.
Such was the case Friday evening in the final high school football game to be played at the current Vic Nystrom Stadium.
Festivities before the opening kickoff, at halftime and following the final horn were well planned and came off magnificently to celebrate the final game at the 67 year old football field.
The game, however, was a different story as the visiting Tug Valley Panthers claimed a 48-19 victory over host Mount View in between all the pageantry.
Back to those omens:
The Panthers won the coin toss that saw Judy Nystrom, wife of the late Vic Nystrom, for whom the Stadium was named, former Gary High all-stater Gordon Lambert, former Mount View teacher, athletic director, coach and trainer Ed Evans and 16 year former Golden Knight head coach Leon Gravely accompany the View captains to midfield for the flip of the coin.
Omen number 1: The Golden Knights, who drew 12 penalties for 108 yards in the contest, were flagged for being offside on the opening kickoff and had to kick again.
Omen number 2: On the second snap of the game by the Panthers, sophomore Tony Bailey picked off a Tug Valley pass and returned it 95 yards for an apparent school record touchdown, only to have the TD nullified by a block-in-the-back penalty and have the football positioned at the View 30.
Omen number 3: On the second play of that initial Knight series, a lost fumble turned the football back over to the visitors.
And all three of those came in the initial two minutes of the game!
Things did brighten briefly, as junior Knight quarterback Jesse Rose hooked-up with freshman wide receiver Jaylen Hall for a 61 yard catch-and-run touchdown to give Mount View a 6-0 advantage with 7:08 showing in the inaugural quarter.
Tug Valley put together a 12 play, 60 yard march that quarterback Ethan Varney capped on a 4 yard TD pass to Dustin Balentine to knot the score at 6 at the 1:12 mark of the first.
Varney tossed his second of five scoring passes on the night to Caleb May at the 9:12 mark of the second from 20 yards out to ease the Panthers on top 12-6.
That advantage was short-lived, as Bailey took the ensuing kickoff at his own 29, raced toward the Mount View sideline and completed the return for a 71 yard tying score only 16 seconds later.
Varney, who rushed 23 times for 88 yards in the contest, called his own number from three yards away 2:40 from intermission to give the Panthers an 18-12 lead at halftime.
During intermission, former Mount View and Welch High School football coaches, players, cheerleaders and band members flooded the field
Current Mount View Principal Debra Hall addressed the crowd, followed by McDowell County Schools Facilities’ Director Will Chapman.
Following a history of the field that was originally Maroon Wave Stadium from 1952 through 1977 and Golden Knight Stadium from the inception of Mount View in 1978 until it was renamed Vic Nystrom Stadium in October 2007, former coach Gravely, former longtime Knight assistant coach Kenneth “Frog” Bales, Danny Nystrom, older son of the late Vic Nystrom, and longtime cheerleading coach Cathy Jack spoke briefly to the crowd to wrap up the halftime festivities.
Varney and Company controlled the second half offensively and the Panther defense kept Mount View under wraps as the visitors outscored the Knights 30-7 over the final two dozen minutes to claim the victory.
May grabbed two more scoring aerials from Varney, while sophomore Tanner Kirk caught one in the final two periods.
Zack Savage, also a tenth grader who rushed 25 times for 126 yards on the evening, added s one yard TD run to cap off the scoring.
The Panther defense also recorded a safety three minutes into the fourth quarter, as the Mingo Countians moved to 5-3 with the decision and Mount View fell to 3-4.
The Rose-to-Hall passing combo accounted for the final Golden Knight points with 4:07 showing in the third. This score covered 51 yards and was capped with a Jonathan Huff conversion kick.
For the game, Tug Valley rolled up 418 total yards.
The Knights will visit Tolsia Friday evening, while the Panthers will return home to entertain Richwood for Homecoming.
After the contest, fans were allowed to go onto the grass turf of Vic Nystrom Stadium for some 30 minutes before the lights were extinguished for one last time.
Beginning next season, Mount View will play on a brand new Vic Nystrom Stadium, complete with artificial turf, on the campus of the high school atop Toms Mountain.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.