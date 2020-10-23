WELCH — Simply basing the outlook on how the Mount View football team has fared this season from week to week, one might anticipate one of two possible outcomes for the Golden Knights (2-4) when they take on Tolsia (3-2) at New Vic Nystrom Stadium tonight.
It’s either going to be a night for the Knights to remember — or one head coach Maurice Gravely would just as soon forget.
Headed in, Gravely is confident that — however it turns out — his team has finally settled in the kind of consistent groove that will enable Mount View, in search of a signature win, to compete with one of West Virginia’s top Class A programs
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“We had a long, hard talk with the kids in preparation about what they’re up against each week. Our backs are up against the wall and if there is any way for us to win out, that could give us an opportunity for later on,” said Gravely, who got solid performances on both sides of the football in last week’s 40-0 rout of visiting PikeView at Nystrom Stadium.
“I think that kind of motivated them. We know we’re a better team than the one that has been so up-and-down on the field. We need to put it together consistently,” he said.
Whenever things have gone well for the Knights this season, they’ve revealed another talented weapon. Last week it was T.J. Bell, who gave Mount View a 2-point conversion run, a scoring interception return and a rushing touchdown from scrimmage. Bell’s 24-yard Pick Six was the Knights’ second defensive score of the game.
Otherwise, Tony Bailey’s 63-yard free kick return was merely more of what folks have come to expect of him. Much the same with quarterback Jesse Rose’s steady presence at quarterback.
“I like the way some things are progressing. We’ve still got a long way to go. We’re not even close. Each week and each moment, I just try to instill something stronger,” said Gravely.
The Golden Knights have had big offensive performances preceding last week’s win. But the shutout was Mount Views first of this year.
“I got a little bit more involved with the defense ... not that I’m taking credit for it, my defensive coordinators and assistant coaches deal with that ... but I set some goals that I wanted to see us reaching. I knew that as much potential as we have on the offensive side, we could also have that kind of success on the defensive side of the football,” Gravely said.
Highly-touted Tolsia’s season has not been without its own ups and downs. The first of its two losses — a 36-21 defeat at East Carter, Kentucky — was actually called in the third quarter after a fight broke out on the field. The Rebels lost 28-22 to Mingo County at home, but were obviously within striking distance.
As for the ups, last week’s 22-14 victory over East Fairmont showed that Tolsia could control its fate in a tough game with a narrow margin. Quarterback Jesse Muncy passed for 116 yards and two touchdowns, his top target being Zach Ball, who reeled in one of the scoring catches. Running back John Wilson had 85 yards rushing.
“I feel like we’re the underdogs. They handled us last year ... there are some things as coaches we could’ve done better. So we’re going into this game as the underdogs. Forget about all the points we’ve scored against Sherman and last week. That’s a short-term memory. We’re supposed to do it again ... we need to duplicate that,” Gravely said.
