WELCH — This week, the Mount View football team isn’t playing who they expected to be playing. But the Golden Knights will certainly be playing — and playing to win.
Mount View (1-3) will attempt to put together its second consecutive victory of the 2020 season when Buffalo shuffles off to Welch for Friday night’s game at New Vic Nystrom Stadium.
“We were supposed to go and play Van ... and Van won’t be able to play this week because of [unfavorable COVID-19 metrics]. The Buffalo head coach called us ... and we talked and we decided ‘Let’s play.’ We wanted to play so I said, ‘Let’s make it happen.’ So it worked out pretty good for us. Instead of having an away game, we have a home game. And right now down the stretch, our games will be at home. That’s a plus,” said Mount View head coach Maurice Gravely.
Gravely perceives a much different vibe in practice since Mount View’s three-game skid ended in last week’s 55-28 win over Sherman.
“So far, spirits have been up. It’s amazing what a victory will do,” said Gravely. “I think it was good to look out to the crowd ... the real Mount View team showed up last Friday.”
Buffalo (2-0) is one of four Class A teams clustered at No. 4 in the WVSSAC ratings, also including St. Marys (4-1) and Tygarts Valley (5-0). High regard for the Bison is based on its recent 38-0 win over Tyler Consolidated and a 21-6 win over Ravenswood early last month. Given the three-week layoff between the two dates, the most recent game is probably the freshest look.
“It’s a pretty good opponent. I don’t know a lot about them other than what I seen on film,” Gravely said.
In the win over Tyler Consolidated, running back Chase Lovejoy rushed for 93 yards. Bison signal-caller Jackson England completed 8-of-15 passing attempts for 169 yards, including a scoring strike to receiver Dalton Jones. He rushed for 79 yards and a score. On the other side of the football, he returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown. England also gave up a Pick Six of his own. Evidently, he’s pretty good.
Gravely expects the Bison to be just as wide open at New Vic Nystrom Stadium on Friday night. And while his secondary had a potential interception turn into a nightmare in an 8-0 loss at River View, he believes their performance in last week’s 55-28 win over Sherman is more indicative of how he expects his DB’s to play against Buffalo.
“They’ve got multiple sets, but mostly it looks like they’re trying to run the spread. They will try to beat you running off-tackle, but from what I’ve seen, they’ll try to spread you out and throw the ball some,” said Gravely. “That would be a plus for us. My kids are pretty good athletes, so we’ll be ready for them. I think they may have to resort to the run, possibly.”
Bison head coach Brian Batman has probably taken a long, hard look at the numbers from the Knights’ explosive win over the Tide. Offensively, the Golden Knights churned out 539 yards total offense — 286 yards rushing and 253 yards passing.
Quarterback Jesse Rose completed 11-of-14 passes for 236 yards, including touchdown throws to Justin Haggerty, Tony Bailey and Jaylen Hall. Bailey rushed for 107 yards and a score while Levonne Stephens had two early TD plunges. Haggerty led the receivers with five catches for 110 yards, also rushing for a pair of scores. Ty’drez Clements rushed for 87 yards on six carries.
“The guys really came out and executed things we wanted them to do,” Gravely said. “Our new offense is a good offense. It’s a matter of kids executing it,”
While the show goes on at Mount View this week, it doesn’t at River View, which was sidelined this week due to the Bradshaw campus being shut down for deep cleaning due to an instance of COVID-19 at the school. Gravely feels confident that the Raiders will be back on track for the McDowell County rivals’ October 16 rematch at Vic Nystrom.
“The kids will be back in school on [Oct. 12]. I’m pretty sure that game will happen. I don’t see why it wouldn’t. It is what it is,” Gravely said.
