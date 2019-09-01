WELCH — In the tenth edition of the Battle of the Views, the fourth quarter of Friday evening’s game was a confidence builder for both teams and a nail-biting experience for all present at Vic Nystrom Stadium, as Mount View claimed a 21-20 win.
Senior Jasauni Sizemore had pushed the Golden Knights’ advantage to 20-6 as time expired in the third quarter on a 39 yard punt return for a touchdown.
What seemed like a relatively unimportant PAT kick following Sizemore’s six by freshman Jonathan Huff as he guided the pigskin through the uprights on his first varsity conversion kick attempt turned out to be of ultimate importance in the outcome of the game. A procedure penalty moved the football back five yards for another Huff extra point try. That second boot was as true as the first, extending the Mount View advantage to 21-6 heading into the final dozen minutes and tacking on what would in the end be the margin of victory for the Knights.
In the fourth, the Raiders scored two TDs and one two-point conversion to close to within one, falling just short at the end.
To open the final stanza, River View launched a 10 play, 62 yard drive capped when quarterback Boo Roberts raised up after taking the snap and found Freddie Dawson for a 10 yard score with 7:07 left on the clock.
The conversion run was stopped short by the Knights, leaving the difference a two-score lead.
The ensuing kickoff, a squib that bounced down the left sideline before ending up going out the back of the end zone for a touchback was a momentum-killer, according to Raider head coach George Kennedy, “That one (kickoff) where their (Knights) guy got the ball and ran with it, and kicked it out of his hands and it went out of the end zone: I thought that should have been a safety, rather than a touchback…That killed us.”
After the touchback, River View forced a punt and took over at the Golden Knight 35 before scoring in five plays, as fullback Jacob Justice broke into the end zone from one yard away with 1:05 remaining in the game. After Justice ran the conversion, the Raiders trailed 21-20.
A final onside kickoff try was covered by Mount View at its own 48 and the Knights ran out the clock to claim the victory in their season opener.
The Golden Knights held off the surging Raiders in that fourth, especially on the PAT run attempt after Dawson’s scoring grab, in order to secure the victory.
After the win, his first as head coach at Mount View, Maurice Gravely remarked, “A win is a win. We’ve just got to get better and execute the plans we have put out…We’re under construction. Each week we hope to get better.”
Senior Matt Thompson staked the Knights to a 6-0 lead only 2:46 into the game on a 34 yard scoring burst. That touchdown, as well as the other two Mount View scores, highlighted the speed and quickness of the Golden Knights.
Thompson appeared to be trapped in the backfield after taking the handoff on the scoring run, but following a few false steps, a couple jukes and a burst of speed, he broke loose for the 6-0 advantage.
Roberts tied the count on the ensuing River View possession, running a quarterback draw 17 yards for six to cap a 10 play, 69 yard drive.
Midway through the second, MV quarterback Jesse Rose flipped a pass into the right flat to sophomore Justin Haggerty, who caught the football before being the target of no less than six Raider defenders.
His moves mimicked Thompson’s before eluding all the charging River View rushers as he reversed his field, rolled left and picked up a convoy of blockers that ushered him 42 yards for the go-ahead touchdown at the 5:07 mark of the second.
After Rose ran the conversion, Mount View led 14-6 at the half.
For the second game in a row, River View pulled off a successful onside kick to open the second half.
Cody Mullins’ boot hit a would-be Knight receiver before bouncing back toward the on-coming Raiders, who fell on the pigskin.
Defense dictated the third until Sizemore’s punt return and Huff’s game-winning kick closed out the quarter.
Thompson, who led all rushers with 112 yards and that opening score, was named the Pioneer Community Bank Player of the Game for his efforts.
Friday evening’s game, for the first time in the Mount View-River View series, was sponsored by Pioneer Community Banks.
Continued Coach Kennedy, “It was a tough loss. We played hard. We executed. Mount View is a good team. They believe in winning..
“We fought back from adversity…I look at this team compared to a year ago. Mount View won 41-0. Our guys couldn’t find it within themselves to comeback. There was no letdown in our guys tonight and I’m proud of them.”
The Raiders, now 1-1, will visit Grundy Friday evening.
Coach Gravely emphasized his young team learning a new system from several new coaches, but remained very optimistic about Mount View’s future.
The Knights will host Man also on Friday.
SCORE BY QUARTERS
RIVER VIEW...........6 0 0 14 — 20
MOUNT VIEW.........6 8 7 0 — 21
SCORING
First Quarter
MV— Matt Thompson 34 yd run (PAT run failed) 9:14
RV— Boo Roberts 17 yd run (PAT run failed) 4:26
Second Quarter
MV— Justin Haggerty 42 yd pass from Jesse Rose (Rose PAT run) 5:07
Third Quarter
MV— Jasauni Sizemore 39 yd punt return (Jonathan Huff PAT kick) 0:00
Fourth Quarter
RV— Freddie Dawson 10 yd pass from Roberts (PAT run failed) 7:07
RV — Jacob Justice 1 yd run (Justice PAT run) 1:05
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs RV 12, MV 10; Rushing RV 39-150 yds, MV 26-105 yds; Passing RV 6-9, 0 Int, 1 TD, MV 8-12, 0 Int, 1 TD; Total Yardage RV 197, MV 173; Fumbles – Lost RV 2-2, MV 3-3; Penalties RV 9-50, MV 16-98; Offensive Plays RV 53, MV 42; Punts, Yds, Avg RV 5-162-32.4, MV 4-123-30.8
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — RV, Kobe Halstead 16-85, Jacob Justice 11-47; MV, Matt Thompson 14-112
PASSING — RV,Boo Roberts 6-9, 47 yds; MV Jesse Rose 8-12, 78 yds
PASS RECEIVING— RV, Austin Cooper 3-24, Freddie Dawson 1-1; MV, Justin Haggerty 2-38, Jasauni Sizemore 2-33
