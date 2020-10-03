WELCH — The first high school football game ever to be played at New Vic Nystrom Stadium — was a Mount View victory.
Mount View jumped on visiting Sherman early, the visiting Tide struggled to catch up but never quite recovered and the Golden Knights picked up a 55-28 win Friday night.
Mount View (1-2) exploded in the first quarter with four scores while the Knights defense kept Sherman (2-2) scoreless and preoccupied.
Levonne Stephens scored on a pair of 2-yard runs early. Jonathan Huff’s point-after-touchdown kick after the first score was the only extra point scored the entire game by Mount View
Justin Haggerty added a 24-yard scoring run and an 11-yard touchdown reception from Mount View quarterback Jesse Rose to put the Knights ahead 25-0 headed into the second stanza.
The Tide shook off its stupor, however, adding David Jarrell scoring runs of 8 and 1 yards in the second period. After Jarrell’s first touchdown, the Tide added a 2-point conversion pass to Timothy Hagger from Jarrell. In between, Haggerty took across a 6-yard scoring run to keep Mount View up 31-14 at the half.
Sherman livened things up in the third quarter with Jarrell’s 50 yard scoring strike to Hagger. Mount View responded with a 1-yard scoring plunge from Tony Bailey. On a subsequent possession, Rose hit Bailey in the right flat for a 50 yard touchdown catch-and-run.
Sherman’s Chris Winnell cut Mount View’s lead to 43-28 late in the third period. It proved to be the Tide’s final comeback bid of the night.
The Golden Knights defense knuckled down in the fourth quarter, denying Sherman progress in either facet of its offense. The Mount View offense added Rose’s 28-yard scoring strike to Jaylen Hall. Before the game ended, backup quarterback Ryan Long added a 17-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Bishop.
Mount View is slated to play Van — also from Boone County — next week. However the outlook of upcoming COVID-19 metrics may not favor the matchup. The Knights are reportedly looking for a backup opponent should the Van game fall through.
At New Vic Nystrom Stadium
Sherman..............0 14 14 0 — 28
Mount View.........25 6 12 12 — 55
How They Scored
First Quarter
MV— Levonne Stephens 2 run (Jonathan Huff kick)
MV— Stephens 2 run (kick blocked)
MV — Justin Haggerty 24 run (kick failed)
MV— Haggerty 11 pass from Jesse Rose (kick blocked).
Second Quarter
Sh— David Jarrell 8 run (Timothy Hagger pass from Jarrell)
MV— Haggerty 6 run (Pass failed)
Sh— Jarrell 1 run (pass failed). [42 seconds, 31-14 at the half]
Third Quarter
Sh— Hagger 50 pass from Jarrell (Hagger pass from Jarrell)
MV— Tony Bailey 1 run (pass failed) 37-22
MV— Bailey 50 pass from Rose (pass failed) [pass in the right flat]
Sh— Chris Winnell 10 run (pass failed) 43-28
Fourth Quarter
MV— Jaylen Hall 28 pass from Rose (pass failed)
MV— Malachi Bishop 17 pass from Ryan Long (run failed)
