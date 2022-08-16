CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Appalachian League announced that Kingsport’s Mike Guinn was named Manager of the Year. Guinn led the Kingsport Axmen to a 37-17 record and the 2022 Appalachian League Title.
“I am so thrilled for Mike to be named Appalachian League Manager of the Year,” stated Axmen general manager Logan Davis. “Mike did an amazing job leading our team all year long which resulted in a championship.”
The second year manager led the Axmen to an 8-0 start and a 19-7 record at Hunter Wright Stadium. Kingsport won the West Division by seven games and defeated the Burlington Sock Puppets 5-2 in the championship. Under Guinn’s leadership, Kingsport led the Appy League in winning percentage, run differential, AVG, runs, hits, doubles, RBI, stolen bases, OBP and OPS. Kingsport also had six All-Stars.
“Not only did Mike help these guys develop on the field, he helped them develop as young men off the field as well, which is all the more reason Mike is deserving of this honor,” Davis added.
Guinn returned to Kingsport after leading the Road Warriors in 2021. A native of Knoxville, Tennessee, Guinn brought more than 25 years of playing and coaching experience to Kingsport. Guinn has won over 500 games as a head coach formerly at Anderson County High School and currently at Pigeon Forge, he has aided more than 50 players to sign letters of intent to play baseball at the collegiate level. Off the field, Guinn teaches health science and rehab careers at Pigeon Forge High School.
Guinn is the first Kingsport manager to be named Appy League Manager of the Year since John Gibbons in 1995. 1995 is also the last time Kingsport won the Appy League championship.
All postseason awards are voted on by the league’s managers.
