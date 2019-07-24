The annual Mercer Cup race between the Bluefield Blue Jays and the Princeton Rays has been a unique rivals series in rookie baseball, with nothing else like it in the Appalachian League.
At least two other teams in the Appy League are hoping to jump-start a similar rivalry.
Friday’s upcoming game between the Pulaski Yankees and the Kingsport Mets at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport, Tenn. will mark the first game of what is being billed as the “Big Apple-achian Rivalry,” alluding to the Subway Series that has been played between the Yankees and the Mets since regular season interleague games were introduced to the major leagues.
The game will be the first of six games between Pulaski and Kingsport this season, including this weekend’s three-game series at The Model City.
While Appalachian League baseball writers have frequently alluded to the ‘Subway Series’ aspect of the matchup since the Yankees had a rookie league team installed in Pulaski, it has not been evident that fans from the respective communities’ organically embraced the concept of such a rivalry.
Princeton’s Hunnicutt Stadium and Bluefield’s Bowen Field are roughly 10 miles apart and located within the same county. Travel is not a hardship for either local fan base. Pulaski’s Calfee Park and Kingsport’s Hunter Wright Stadium are 123 miles apart and located in different states.
Furthermore, the local rivalry between Bluefield and Princeton has picked up extra momentum in recent seasons thanks to the two teams’ battle for the Appalachian East Division title. Pulaski has literally been a divisional rival to Bluefield and Princeton both. The Kingsport Mets are situated in the Appalachian League West, where the Elizabethton Twins are virtually everyone else’s natural rival.
Never the less, the two NYC rookie league organizations appear optimistic that mutual promotion of the rivalry will bear positive fruit for the two teams.
One way of ratcheting up the rivalry will be fan competitions to collect items for local non-profit charities. During this weekend’s three-game series in Kingsport, the K-Mets will collect baby items to benefit Hope House. When Kingsport arrives at Calfee Park for the August 15-17 series, the Yankees will be taking up donations for the Salvation Army.
Both teams will hand out first-come-first-serve free Big Apple-achian Rivalry t-shirts during the first nights of the series games held at the respective ball parks.
In typical Yankees one-upmanship, the Pulaski players will also be wearing specialty jerseys inspired by the New York City skyline during the Calfee Park portion of the series. The jerseys will be auctioned off online following the conclusion of the series, with proceeds benefitting the Friends of Calfee Park, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
