BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Blue Jays came back late twice, but failed the final hurdle, losing 11-10 in 11 innings to the Kingsport Mets at Bowen Field on Thursday night.
The Jays (21-20) tied the game at seven in the eighth inning Eric Rivera singled and advanced to third on two wild pitches before a throwing error on a groundball by Spencer Horwitz scored him.
After allowing one run in the top of the tenth Rivera drove in Justin Ammons who started the inning on second base with a single to send the game to an 11th inning.
The Mets (18-23) scored three runs in the top half of the inning and the Jays could only answer with a Miguel Hiraldo single that scored two runs.
Lazaro Estrada got the start for Bluefield and went three innings allowing four runs on five hits while striking out two. Jimmy Robbins made his debut for the Jays going three innings giving up three runs, one earned, with three strike outs.
Meliton Reyes kept the game close with three scoreless innings on four hits and Aldo Ovando took his third loss of the season allowing four runs in extra innings.
Leonardo Jimenez led the Blue Jays with three hits on the night and opened the scoring by hitting a single in the first and coming around to score on a PK Morris double.
The Jays scored two runs in the second on a Rivera sacrifice fly and a Jimenez single before scoring three times in the fifth inning. A Davis Schneider double scored Angel Camacho and put runners on second and third.
Joseph Reyes walked to load the bases before a single by Steward Berroa scored two runs.
The Blue Jays had eight walks in addition to the 12 hits but struggled to score by going 5-for-26 with runners in scoring position.
Despite the loss the Blue Jays won the three-game series and now begin a six game road trip with three games against the Johnson City Cardinals.
