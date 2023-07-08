BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Ridge Runners had fairly steady run production against the visiting Kingsport Axmen on Friday night. Unfortunately for the home team, the runs that meant the most to the visitor were clustered up late in the affair.
Kingsport scored four runs in the seventh inning to take its first lead of the night and sealed Bluefield’s fate with one run in the eighth en route to a 6-4 Appalachian League victory over the Ridge Runners at Bowen Field.
The onset of control issues from pitcher Garrett Coiner along with a couple of untimely errors aided and abetted Kingsport’s four-run inning, that put the Axmen up 4-3.
KaiKea Harrison turned the tables briefly in the bottom frame, locking the game up at 4-4. He reached on a plunk by Kingsport relief pitcher Dominik Ramil. Harrison eventually scored from third when Jack Johnston grounded into a bases-loaded force-out at second base.
Payton Allen put the Axmen ahead for good with his two-outs solo homer to left field. Bluefield catcher Brody Briggs and first baseman Blake Guerin turned a double play just prior to Allen’s shot.
Kingsport’s Owen Kovacs came in and retired the side in the ninth — including whiff by Jack Doyle and Guerin — to collect the save for the Axmen.
Guerin went 3-for-5, including a two-run home run in the fourth inning that got scoring started for the home team. Danny Barbero went 2-for-4 with a double for Bluefield.
Deniel Ortiz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run for Kingsport (15-13) while Mike Mancini went 2-for-5.
The Ridge Runners (12-13) return to Bowen Field today for a doubleheader with Pulaski. The first game is set to begin at 5 p.m.
In other Appalachian League action at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton, the Bristol State Liners banged out 14 hits on their way to a 5-3 win over the WhistlePigs at Hunnicutt Field.
Nick Strong went 3-for-5 with a home run for the State Liners (14-13) while Joe Kinneberg went 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Aries Gardner and Dalton Bargo both went 2-for-5
Catcher Chris Leone went 4-for-4 with a double to pace Princeton, which put together a nine-hit attack.
Princeton (12-15) travels to Danville tonight. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
