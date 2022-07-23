PRINCETON — Home runs by the Princeton WhistlePigs’ Jag Burden and Landon Reeves highlighted an evening otherwise taken over by the visiting Kingsport Axmen during Appalachian League action at Hunnicutt Field on Friday night.
Elsewhere, the Bluefield Ridge Runners lineup went on another double-digit hit rampage en route to a 17-12 win road victory over the Danville Otterbots.
Burden hit a solo shot in the fourth inning and Reeves added another solo home run in the sixth inning for Princeton (18-26).
Kingsport (29-13), which leads the Appalachian League West Division, got solo home runs from Gunner Goldsmith, Shea McGahan and Aaron Casillas as the Axmen out-hit the WhistlePigs 12-5. Nate Anderson had three hits from the leadoff spot while Corbin Shaw also added three hits.
Kingsport starter Brady Tedesco (1-1) got the win and Croix Jenkins collected his third save of the season.
At Dan Daniels Ballpark, Tyler Cox led the Ridge Runners’ 17-hit assault, including a pair of solo home runs and a double, driving in four runs on the night. Jackson Feltner went 4-for-6 with two RBIs. Colby Guy had three hits and two RBIs for Bluefield (20-23).
Relief pitcher Davis Gaston (2-1) collected the victory for the Ridge Runners.
Appalachian League action continues tonight in Mercer County with the Johnson City Doughboys taking on the Ridge Runners at Bowen Field in a 6:30 p.m. start and the Otterbots taking on the WhistlePigs at Hunnicutt Field in a 7 p.m. start.
Late Game
Bluefield 16, Danville 8
DANVILLE — The Bluefield Ridge Runners rained the fury of 19 hits down on the heads of the Danville Otterbots en route to a 16-8 road victory on Thursday.
Grant Votoyovich went nuts, going 4-for-6 with a solo home run and three RBIs and scoring three runs. David Meech went 3-for-6 with four RBIs and five other Bluefield batters had two hits apiece.
, including Tim Nicholson, who had a double and two RBIs.
Relief pitcher Andrew Arguello (1-0) picked up his first win of the season for the Ridge Runners.
Commented
