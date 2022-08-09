BURLINGTON — The Kingsport Axmen didn’t even finish their 2021 debut campaign. Today, they’re the Appalachian League champions.
A sterling start by Kingsport pitcher Ryan Murphy laid the foundation for the first championship season at Hunter Wright Stadium since the Kingsport Mets won the league title in 1994.
The Appalachian League West Division champs rolled to a 5-2 victory over the homestanding Burlington Sock Puppets in Monday night’s Appalachian League championship game.
Murphy, a James Madison University product, was named game MVP after keeping the lumber-laden Sock Puppets lineup under control for five frames. During his shift, Murphy allowed two hits and one Burlington earned run, striking out five and walking one.
The East Division champs’ Ethan Lizama touched Murphy with a solo shot in the fourth inning.
Ryan McCrystal, who had a pair of doubles on the night, drove in the sock puppets’ only other run in the sixth inning off Axmen reliever Andrew Lindsey in the sixth inning.
Lindsey, who hails from Charlotte, collected the save after pitching the final four iinnings. He allowed five hits, striking out six and walking one.
Burtlington starter Mason Ruh chalked up the loss, giving up three earned runs off four hits over the opening three innings. He struck out four and walked none. Ruh allowed a solo home run to Henry Hunter in the second inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.