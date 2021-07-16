KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Kingsport Axmen have had their season ‘axed’ by USA Baseball — at least for the remainder of the 2021 Appalachian League season.
According to reports by the Kingsport Times-News, USA Baseball has summarily cancelled the balance of the new Appy League team’s season in the wake of an Axmen player having been arrested after allegedly making death threats to the team.
Representatives of Boyd Sports — which operates the Johnson City Doughboys, Elizabethton River Riders and Greeneville Flyboys in addition to the Kingsport Axmen — said a new team is being put together to play out the remaining games on the Axmen’s Appalachian League schedule.
The new team will be called the Kingsport Road Warriors and will play all of the remaining dates on the road, beginning with the Bristol State Liners at Boyce Cox Field tonight. Reports indicated a new coaching staff has been hired. The new team was expected to assemble for the first time at Kingsport’s Hunter Wright Stadium this morning.
The strange turn of events was triggered by an incident at the Kingsport ballpark during which former Axmen player Matt Taylor was arrested after allegedly making multiple death threats at Monday’s game versus Greeneville.
Taylor had reportedly been dismissed from the team prior to Monday’s incident. Team officials have declined to elaborate on the reasons for his dismissal, aside from a statement announcing “A player has been removed from the team for conduct of concern and a violation of team rules,” the Times-News reported.
Taylor is a 2018 graduate of Kingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett High School and an NCAA Division I college baseball player. He pitched four games for the University of Kansas this past spring.
According to the Kingsport Times-News, Taylor was charged Monday with three counts of false reporting — which is a Class C felony — and one count of harrassment. He was released on a $25,000 bond.
