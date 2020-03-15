ATHENS — A local footrace has gone virtual in response to a virus threat.
Organizers of the sixth annual Kevin O’Sullivan Classic 5k have changed their plans. Instead of having scores of people running together in a race next weekend, racers are being asked to run or walk on their own this week and email in their time — and a photo of themselves wearing green — by “the end of the day” on Saturday to the race’s website.
Race coordinator Colin O’Sullivan said on Sunday afternoon, “The first runner has already posted his time and his picture.”
The format change was made because of public health concerns arising from the coronavirus pandemic. O’Sullivan said he engaged in “close communication” with Concord University officials to arrive at the decision, and it was made “out of an abundance of caution.”
The race typically starts and ends on the Concord campus. Race proceeds support the Five Aces Scholarship for CU students, administered by the Concord University Foundation.
The decision to go virtual was “last-minute,” O’Sullivan said. “We were about to cancel it (the race).”
He said that family members had heard scattered reports of “a couple of races around the country” that had adopted the virtual format instead of bringing large groups together, and the local fundraising event latched onto the idea.
O’Sullivan is one member of a large family that conducts the race named for his late father, a Concord faculty member and administrator. Since the family has Irish roots, the race takes place sometime around St. Patrick’s Day each spring.
“It’s got a unique twist in that it’s Irish-themed, and a lot of fun,” O’Sullivan said. “Concord’s been a very good partner for us.”
Since the format change was announced on the race website, he said, “We’ve had a lot of great feedback.”
One message of thanks stated, “We all need to keep our running going in these stressful times.”
O’Sullivan said that sponsorships for this year’s race already had surpassed previous years. The usual costs of the race — primarily purchasing custom-printed green t-shirts — are now fully covered, he said.
“We’re already there,” he said. “So 100 percent of the sponsorship dollars goes directly to the Five Aces Scholarship Fund.”
Contributions have continued, even after the deadline passed to get a company’s name on the green race shirt.
“We got a check the other day,” O’Sullivan said. “The name couldn’t be on the t-shirt, but he still wanted to support the race.”
There are now 19 sponsors, the top one being a new entry, Cornerstone Specialty Hospital Huntington. Another new sponsor is Weathered Ground Brewery from Princeton.
Dr. Chris Parrish is “one of our cherished sponsors,” O’Sullivan said. “He’s run it every year.”
The Five Aces Scholarship was begun in the 1980s by Kevin O’Sullivan and several other Concord educators to assist deserving students in need.
Stories of students facing temporary financial setbacks “are many,” according to an entry on the race website. “They often have no other choice than to drop out of college.”
“The Five Aces Scholarship was born for the sole purpose of assisting these hard-working dedicated West Virginia students who are enrolled, in good standing (at Concord) but have simply fallen on difficult times,” the website entry continued, observing that the fund is there “to keep dreams alive.”
Race registration is being conducted at the website kevinosullivanclassic5k.org. Full rules are listed in the “event notes” — including one that participants must wear something green or dress in an Irish costume while doing their timed run or 3-kilometer walk.
