BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield College men’s basketball team hoped to even things up with Kentucky Christian on Tuesday night after last week’s 95-86 loss at Grayson, Ky.
The Knights, however, stubbornly refused to be unhorsed.
Kentucky Christian absorbed a 33-point performance from Rams 6-foot-6 senior forward Stanley Christian en route to a 90-82 Appalachian Athletic Conference victory over Bluefield College at the Dome Gymnasium.
The Rams (5-9, 5-7 AAC) were fairly fresh off a 91-85 conference road win at Bryan on Saturday, but the home floor advantage didn’t help BC put together back-to-back AAC wins.
“We just didn’t play hard enough. We didn’t come out and play with the same energy we had at Bryan,” said Bluefield College head coach Richard Morgan.
The Knights (6-11, 6-9 AAC) shot an impressive 70 percent from the field during the first half. Despite this efficient marksmanship, the Rams managed to stay close enough to contend for and regain the lead before Kentucky Christian pulled away for the 51-45 lead at intermission.
Kentucky Christian led by 16 points with four minutes remaining in the game. The Rams surged to catch up, bringing the lead down to six points in the final stretch. It turned out to be just too much ground to make up.
Jermiah Jenkins and Christian Bullock tallied 10 points apiece for Bluefield College. Stanley had eight rebounds and Trent Dunn dished out six assists.
Sean Kromah pumped in a team-leading 24 points for the Knights, going 4-for-5 from 3-point range while also pulling down 10 rebounds.
Noah Back went 4-for-8 outside the arc on his way to 20 points. Taeron Hogg scored 15 points, Kyle Washington scored 10 points with eight assists and Cole Gilliland scored 10 points with a game-high 14 rebounds. David Woodard scored 10 points.
“ We just didn’t do the things we talked about yesterday in practice and it showed. We didn’t get out on people when they’d shoot it,” Morgan said.
“I thought we held some of their guys down, but the other guys got off and just not good enough defense for Bluefield College,” the BC head coach concluded.
Bluefield College is slated to return to action in an AAC clash with Bryan at home, on Saturday.
Men’s tipoff is slated for 4 p.m.
