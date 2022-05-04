ATHENS — Kenny Osborne’s 22-year reign as head coach of Concord University women’s basketball has come to a close.
Osborne talked about his decision to retire on Tuesday in Athens, after informing his team on Sunday night.
“I’ve enjoyed my time at Concord. What a run! Beats the heck out of working,” he joked at a press conference at the Carter Center in Athens.
Osborne said, “When I told (the team) on Sunday night, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house — me nor the girls.”
The university announced on Sunday that Osborne’s assistant for the past eight seasons, Tesla Southcott, will be the interim head coach “until a permanent head coach is named.”
Osborne’s CU teams won 20 or more games in six of his seasons on the bench, including three of the past four. The Mountain Lions made the semifinals of their conference tournament six times as well, the most recent being in 2019 and 2020.
A highlight of his tenure was a 23-win season in 2018-19 that set the current Concord record for wins in a women’s basketball season. After that campaign, he was named Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Atlantic Regional Coach of the Year by his peers.
“I think the program’s a lot better off than I found it,” Osborne said on Tuesday. “And I hope it’ll be a lot better off at the end of somebody else’s run.”
He said he’s told recruits for the last three years or so that he was considering retirement.
Osborne has also held the title of assistant athletic director at CU. He said he will continue on the staff part-time working to ensure compliance with NCAA policies regarding student-athletes.
He leaves the coaching ranks with 318 collegiate victories – 306 at Concord and 12 in one season at Bluefield State College. He was also an assistant men’s basketball coach at Concord for two seasons prior to becoming women’s head coach in 2000.
He was twice named women’s basketball coach of the year in the former West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
He said about the program’s success, “It goes back to this. It’s not about me. … It’s about good players, and chemistry. The last four or five years, we’ve had great people, and great chemistry.”
“It’s been a heck of a run,” he said. “I’ve loved every second of Concord. Great place to work. … At a lot of schools, the men’s and women’s basketball coaches don’t get along. We got along great with Steve Cox, (Kent) McBride, Todd May. It’s just been a great, great run.”
He said that Concord athletics director Kevin Garrett has been “great to work for.”
Osborne, a native of Glenville and a graduate of Glenville State, said, “Once I was offered a job at Glenville, to go back. I didn’t accept it. and I was involved in a job (search) in Florida, and I didn’t get it. That’s the only times I’ve really only pursued jobs to leave Concord.”
“The administration has been great.”
Since news of his retirement went online Sunday, Osborne said, “I’ve had an outpouring of messages from former players (and my former) assistant coaches. It means a lot. You probably don’t realize the lives you do touch, ‘til it’s done.”
He barely contained his emotion as he described telling recruits and their families that, as coach, he would be the girls’ “surrogate father.”
Well known on campus for sharing his frank opinions, Osborne did not hesitate to weigh in on his suggestion for his successor.
“I feel confident, and I’m hoping that Tesla Southcott is the next coach,” he said. “She’s earned the opportunity to take over. She’s been with me eight years. You take out the Covid years, and the last three (seasons) have been the most successful in the program’s history.”
“I think she deserves that opportunity to do it.”
Based on his observations of Garrett’s personnel decisions, Osborne predicted that the choice of a new coach would not take long.
Osborne said he would have more time now to enjoy life with his wife Vicky. He added that he would not be giving up visits to area gyms, especially the home of Concord athletics.
He’s considering providing color commentary for radio broadcasts of Concord basketball, at the invitation of Cox, a longtime friend.
Osborne said on Tuesday, “I’ll go to away games, and the MEC Tournament. I’m going to miss the coaches, and the (coaching) fraternity, and all that.”
He also hopes to take in some high school games with Cox alongside.
Osborne said, “You may see us at a game at the (Raleigh County) Armory. If Woodrow’s playing somebody, or Shady’s playing somebody, you may see two old guys walking in there and hanging out for the night.”
But in the short term, he said his schedule will include “golf. A lot of golf.”
