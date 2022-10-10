BRADSHAW — Sources confirmed on Monday that River View head football coach George Kennedy has resigned his position with the Raiders gridiron program, but Friday’s scheduled road game at Montcalm has not been affected.
Kennedy, who played for Iager under Coach Mitch Estep in the 1980s, took over the reigns of the Bradshaw program in 2018. The Raiders were 0-5 headed into last week’s open date.
It was reported that two River View assistant coaches and the team trainer have also resigned their positions. No reason has yet been given for any of the the resignations.
It has been reported that River View Athletic Director Jordan Prater will serve as interim head football coach for the remainder of the season.
Unbeaten Montcalm (6-0) is scheduled to host River View in a gamer set to kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday.
