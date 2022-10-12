BRADSHAW — River View head football coach George Kennedy and one of his assistant coaches and the team trainer have resigned as of Wednesday of last week.
Athletic Director Jordan Prater spoke last evening about those changes and of new additions to keep the gridiron program in business for the remaining four games of the campaign, “The head coach and one assistant and our trainer all decided for personal reasons to step away from the program. This came last Wednesday on an open week because we had been scheduled to play Twin Valley last Friday but they had to cancel the remainder of their season earlier in the season.”
“We sat down as an Administration the next day to decide what we wanted to do about the rest of this season…Our main concern was to do what is best for our kids.”
He continued, “I will be the interim head coach for the remainder of this season…We have moved some of the younger coaches around: one is now the offensive coordinator and another is defensive coordinator…We were able to pick up another qualified trainer to finish out the season.”
Prater, who is a Hurley High School and Bluefield University graduate, emphasized the decision of those who left the program was entirely their own.
“Our goal when we made these decisions was first and foremost to do what is best for the kids”, Coach Prater emphasized.
River View will travel to Montcalm this Friday, will visit Clay County the following Friday and will close out the campaign with home games against PikeView and Richwood.
Concluded Prater, in his second year as the Raider AD, “The kids came out yesterday (at practice) and were very positive and were the same way today. We just want to work hard and improve every day and have fun.”
