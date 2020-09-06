MONTCALM — Because the future is so uncertain, there was no holding back on Saturday afternoon at Prudich Field.
The River View Raiders visited fellow Class A Montcalm and returned to McDowell County with a 22-0 shutout of the Generals in the season opener for both teams.
The state’s regulations regarding coronavirus spread were to be updated on Saturday night on a county-by-county basis, putting at least some future games in jeopardy.
Montcalm front-loaded this date with pregame senior day recognitions, and observed a moment of silence in memory of an MHS staff member who died of COVID-19 recently.
River View senior Jacob Sweeney, an all-state wrestler, ran for 130 of the Raiders’ 274 total yards, and one rushing touchdown, running behind an inexperienced but generally effective line.
He said about the opportunity to get the regular season underway, “I’m very thankful. Especially with this whole virus thing goin’ down, very thankful.”
He was “really nervous” before the game, he said. “When I first got here, my heart was pumpin’ out of my chest.”
Once the whistle blew for kickoff, he settled down. “The coaches set it all up,” he said. “The line blocking was unbelievable. We’ve got new guys (there), but they’re learning quick.”
As with most opening games, there were scattered penalties for false starts and encroachment, and one penalty on each team for too many men on the field.
River View head coach George Kennedy said that due to a temporary lack of approved trainers, “This was really the second time our defense has had live contact.”
“I think it’s the first shutout River View’s pitched in probably five or six years,” he said. “To come away with a shutout win, we’re tickled to death.”
“We tried to stay real basic in what we did today,” Kennedy said. “Our biggest thing was about trying to execute.”
Montcalm head coach Adam Havens had planned to grind up yardage on the ground, but was forced to a spread-out attack. “We were banking on the run,” he said. “They (River View) do a really good job of stacking the box, filling the gaps … so we had to spread it out a little bit more … .”
“I think, as the game went on, we got a little bit more comfortable spreading it out.”
Kevin Robertson and Zach Havens, the coach’s cousin, paced the Montcalm ground game with 33 and 31 net yards respectively. Zach Havens also notched four tackles for loss of yardage, including an eight-yard sack in the final minute of the first half that wound up denying the visitors a third score before halftime.
The 6-foot-4 senior, weighing in at 220 pounds, said he “wanted to make every play count” on Saturday.
“I’m pretty daggone excited to hear my name, up there in the stands,” he said. “It gives you a little feeling of joy in your belly.”
The Generals’ new quarterback, Ethan Nichols, connected with five receivers and finished the day 9-for-21 with a pair of interceptions.
Adam Havens said, “Ethan’s doing a great job. He’s coming along, as quick as possible. … He did all he could to keep us in it, and keep us in the right play.”
Kennedy said he had heard from multiple sources that Nichols was “a fast kid.”
“In the past, we’ve struggled with that,” the coach said. With the leadership of defensive coordinator Gehrig Justice, “we switched up our schemes some,” Kennedy said.
The Raiders lined up in a 3-3-5 stack defense most of the day, reminiscent of the WVU defenders of days gone by.
“I’m a 4-4 guy,” Kennedy said, recalling his playing days under McDowell County veteran coach Mitchell Estep. “To go away from that is totally out of our comfort zone. But we knew we had to make a change, because of the type of offense we were coming up against today. But hey, I guess you’d say, the first test we faced, we passed.”
Adam Havens said he adjusted his defenders as well, to a five-man front. “Our defense grew up after that first drive,” the coach said. “It really stiffened up, and we were able to make tackles when we needed them.”
Raiders sophomore Mikey Picklesimer found the goal line from 5 yards out to end the game’s first offensive series. Sweeney scored from 2 yards out with 2:17 left in the first half.
After both touchdowns, Austin Cooper tossed halfback passes to Chase Porter for two-point conversions.
Conner Christian handled the rest of the Raiders’ passing, completing half of his six throws. That included a 12-yard toss to Porter in the end zone for the game’s final score.
But the main spark plug for the offense was the run game, led by Sweeney.
Kennedy said Sweeney is “elusively fast, (and) he’s great at making plays out of nothing.”
On the game’s last play, River View defender Daniel Dobbs intercepted Nichols and ran the ball back 32 yards.
The only interception of Christian came early in the fourth quarter, but the same play produced Montcalm’s only fumble. The Generals’ Grayson Thomason picked off a pass near midfield, but before his momentum stopped, River View’s Cody Vance reached in and stripped the ball away, running it to the Montcalm 38 and setting up the last touchdown.
Adam Havens said, “We expected to have some growing pains. … It’s the first game, and there’s a lot to work on.”
Zach Havens said it felt “great” to get the season started, and noted, “We’re playing every day like it’s the last play we’re going to have — because we really don’t know when our last play is.”
“We’re going to try to play every game the best we can. We’ll try hard ‘til the (end of the) fourth quarter.”
At Prudich Field
River View 8 8 0 6 — 22
Montcalm 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
RV — Mikey Picklesimer 5 run (Chase Porter pass from Austin Cooper), 9:36
Second Quarter
RV — Jacob Sweeney 2 run (Porter pass from Cooper), 2:17
Fourth Quarter
RV — Porter 12 pass from Conner Christian (pass failed), 6:46
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs: RV 13, Mont 9. Total yards: RV 274, Mont 166. Rushes-yards: RV 38-274, Mont 33-108. Pass yards: RV 38, Mont 58.Comp-Att-Int: RV 5-8-1, Mont 9-21-2. Fumbles-lost: RV 1-1, Mont 1-1. Punts-avg: RV 1-15, Mont 3-13.3. Penalties-yards: RV 7-45, Mont 6-40.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — RV, Jacob Sweeney 14-130, Mikey Picklesimer 8-52, Austin Cooper 8-33, Conner Christian 4-(-2), Cody Vance 2-15, Josh Proffitt 1-3, Sammy Roberts 2-5. Totals, 38-274. Mont, Kevin Robertson 10-33, Tyler Pigg 1-(-1), Ethan Nichols 8-29, Ryland Parks 7-23, Zach Havens 6-31, Devin Green 1-(-7). Totals 33-108.
PASSING — RV, Christian 3-6-32-1-1, Cooper 2-2-6-0-0. Mont, Nichols 9-21-58-0-2.
RECEIVING — RV, Cooper 2-20, Chase Porter 3-18. Mont, Grayson Thomason 1-5, Green 3-26, Pigg 2-16, Robertson 3-11, Trent Nunn 1-0.
