TAZEWELL, Va. — Lauren Keene of Tazewell and Ian Rhudy, also of Tazewell, won the girls and boys individual championships in Wednesday’s Tazewell Invitational cross-Country meet held at Lincolnshire Park.
Keene posted a winning time of 21:15 over the 5k course. Rhudy won with an 18:36.
Tazewell won the boys team title with 24 points, followed by Bland County 42 and Marion with 54. The girls team title was won by Princeton Senior with 25 points. Tazewell was runner up with 30 points.
Princeton’s Asia Collins finished second overall in the girls race with 23:13 while teammate Jaycee Pritchett finished fifth with a 26:15. Hayley Collins took seventh 27:19 and Ava Bane was ninth (28:15) and Cierra Hall finished 12th (32:54) and Page Machanic was 15th (37:02),
finishing sixth for Tazewell was Abigail Rhudy (26:29) while Layla Cecil finished 10th (30:16). Josie Whitt finished 11th (32:04) and Sage Gagout took 13th (33:03). Adyn Daniels came in 14th (34:48) to close out Lady Bulldogs medalists.
Graham’s Lauren Pearce finished third in the girls race with a 23:50 while teammate Rachel White finished eighth with a 28:02. Bland County’s Chessie Tyndall finished fourth (25:55)
Graham had three boys medalists. Carter Nipper finished fifth (20:51), Brice Havens finished 9th (21:55) and Michael Guzy finished 11th (23:37).
Princeton freshman Zack Neal finished second overall in the boys race, clocking a 19:35.
Jackson Duty finished third for Tazewell (20:27) just ahead of teammate Nick Taylor in fourth (20:27). The Bulldogs last medal winner was Ambrose Tyson, who finished sixth (20:55).
Bland County had five boys medal winners, Kary Romano finished seventh (21:14), Matthew Shirey finished 10th (23:02), Jason Wilburn finished 13th (24:09) and Elon Mullins was 14th (24:15) and Samuel Kennedy placed 15th (24:26).
The Graham boys won the Middle School boys race, led by sixth grader Wyatt Kirkpatrick who finished the 1.7 mile course in 13:04. Bland County’s Tess Mallory won the girls Middle School race with a 14:19.
This year’s Southwest District meet will be held at Tazewell’s Lincolnshire park on Oct. 27, as will the Region 2D meet on Nov. 2.
Princeton fourth in WVSSAC
Class AAA Rankings
The Princeton Senior High School football team is ranked fourthj in this week’s WVSSAC football rankings. The Tigers (4-0) travel to Hedgesville (3-4) on Friday night. The top-ranked Class AAA team is Martinsburg (7-0).
Bluefield, which won its first game of the 2021 season last week, is currently ranked 23rd in the Class AA rankings. This week, the Beavers (1-2) travel to Tazewell, Va. to take on the Bulldogs (2-4). Herbert Hoover (7-0) is the current No. 1 team in Class AA.
In the Class A rankings, Mount View (5-1) is currently ranked No. 4. in the state. The Golden Knights play Tug Valley (2-3) at home on Friday.
Graham is No. 1 in Region 2D
The Graham football team is currently ranked No. 1 in the VHSL Region 2D top 20 rankings. The G-Men (5-0) will face No. 2 Virginia High (5-0) in a pivotal Southwest District showdown at Mitchell Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Glenvar (5-1) is No. 1 in Region 2C. Holston (6-0) is No. 1 in Region 1D and Galax (4-2) is No. 1 in Region 1C.
