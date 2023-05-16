CHARLESTON — Graduate outfielder Kyle Keenan and junior pitcher Andrew Neff of the Concord University baseball team were named to the All-Mountain East Conference Tournament Team after the conclusion of the MEC Tournament late Sunday night.
Keenan batted .473 (9-for-19) across four games for the Mountain Lions as he collected four consecutive multi-hit games in the conference postseason. The Fredericksburg, Virginia native tallied six RBI, three straight games of two RBI, while adding five extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple and a home run).
Keenan had a game-tying, two-RBI single in CU’s 4-3 comeback win over Wheeling Thursday. He added a home run and two RBI versus Frostburg State in a 5-2 victory Friday. He had three more hits versus FSU Saturday and closed the MEC Tournament with two doubles Sunday versus Charleston. Over the course of the weekend, Keenan raised his average nearly 20 points to .316 and finished the season with 10 doubles after his performances.
Neff, the reigning MEC Pitcher of the Year, picked up in the postseason where he left off in the regular season. He tossed eight innings over three appearances at the MEC Tournament, giving up a total of five hits and a run while striking out nine.
The Fredericksburg, Virginia native opened the tournament by tossing 2.2 innings out of the bullpen where he was scored upon for the only time during the weekend. Friday’s win over Frostburg State was his most impressive outing of the MEC Tournament. Neff retired 11 consecutive Bobcats and struck out six over 3.2 innings. He was the credited with his MEC single-season tying 12th win of the year. Neff also pitched 1.2 innings versus FSU on Saturday where he collected a pair of strikeouts.
This is the third consecutive year that Concord has had multiple All-MEC Tournament selections. and Neff’s third straight on the All-Tournament Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.