BLUEFIELD — Katie Morton has been named head women’s soccer coach at Bluefield College.
“I feel honored to be the head women’s soccer coach and look forward to helping to create a new culture for the development of these girls and the overall program,” Morton said.
A native of Spring Lake, Mich., Morton is a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University, where she majored in Christian Education with a minor in Intercultural Relations.
At ONU she was a four-year varsity starter and a three-time Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference All-Conference selection and an NAIA All-American in 2015. Morton was also a four-time CCAC All-Academic Team member. During her time at ONU the team was a four-time CCAC regular season champion and two-time CCAC tournament champion.
From 2015-17 she was a semi-professional soccer player for the Charlotte Lady Eagles of the WPSL - NWSL. She was the lead coach of the Charlotte Eagles Youth Club in 2016 and 2017, and head coach of the Carmel Christian School in 2016-17.
Morton was a three-sport athlete at Spring Lake High School, competing in soccer, basketball, and volleyball.
She is married to Justin Morton, head men’s soccer coach at Bluefield College. The Mortons are the parents of a daughter, Elia.
