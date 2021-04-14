BRISTOL, Va. — After Wednesday’s Region 2D cross country meet in Bristol, Graham cross-country runner Katie Benson remains unbeaten.
Benson, won the Region 2D girls individual title at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Va., clocking a 19:17.0 at the front of the girls regional field. Benson earned all-regional honors as the Region 2D Female Runner of the Year and qualified for next week’s VHSL Class 2 state meet, which will be held on April 22 at Salem, Va.
Tazewell’s Lauren Keene came in second overall in the girls race with a 20:54.3, also qualifying for next week’s state meet in Salem. Wise Central’s Lydia Slemp finished third with a 21.30.5.
The top two teams in the regional tournament standings and top individuals not on the top two teams qualify for the state in this year’s regional meet. The top 15 individual finishers in each meet earned all-region status. Virginia High won the girls team title with 39 points, led by Lucy Tester’s fifth-place time of 23:04.2. Central-Wise finished second in the girls team standings, also qualifying for next week’s state meet as a team. Gate City’s Suzanne Moore finished fourth in the individual standings with 22:17.4, locking down Region D’s third and final individual spot for the state.
The Graham girls finished third in the team standings with an 83, followed by fourth -place Tazewell (89), fifth-place John Battle (91) and sixth place Union (114).
Richlands’ Carrie Humphrey (10th) and Tazewell’s Margaret Anne Ridlehuber (15th) also collected all-regional honors.
In the boys meet, Union claimed the team championship with 39 points, led by boys individual champion Asher Whitt (17:52.3). Lebanon, which was led by individual runner up Derek Mitchell (18:03) finished second, filling out Region D’s boys team quota for the state.
Virginia High (74) finished third in the team standings and Tazewell (85) finished fourth. The Bulldogs’ Ian Rhudy earned all-regional status with his fourth-place individual finish (18:10), also qualifying for the state meet as the highest-finishing male runner not from Union or Lebanon. Other individual boys qualifiers included Virginia High’s Chase Harrington (fifth, 18:14.3) and Ridgeview’s Gabe Brown (seventh, 18:40.6.
