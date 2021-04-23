SALEM, Va. — Graham senior girls cross-country Katie Benson set a school record en route to a state-runner up finish in the VHSL Class 2 girls state cross-country meet held Thursday at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Benson, a senior harrier with the G-Girls, logged a 19:16.6 with her second overall finish in the girls’ meet. She finished second behind Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes, a junior who clocked an 18:13.50 en route to collecting the individual state title.
Madison County’s Kate McLearen finished third with a 19:30.
Tazewell’s Lauren Keene earned all-state status in the meet, finishing 10th overall in the girls field with a time of 21:27.3
Radford won the girls team title with 53 points, led by three All-State individual finishers. Emma Hastings-Crummey finished fourth (20:18.40) and Abby Barnes’ came in fifth (20:23) while Ellie Buskill (21:24.7) wrapped up the Lady Bobcats’ top ten trio in ninth place.
Alleghany won the boys team meet with 42 points while Radford came in a close second with 55. Radford’s William Hartig won the boys individual state crown with a winning time of 16:27.7. Alleghany’s Erik Honaker came in second with a 16:42.3.
Tazewell’s Ian Rhudy was the highest overall boys finisher from Tazewell County, coming in 17th (18:08).
