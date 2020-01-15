BLUEFIELD, Va. — Through the first 10 games of the season the Graham High girls basketball team was searching for an offensive spark plug.
They found it Tuesday night as Julia Day scored 17 points and Amilyon Dixon 10 in the win over Tazewell 53-43.
It was the first win of the season for the G-Girls (1-10, 1-2 SWD) with their last being over the Lady Bulldogs in last year’s Southwest District tournament.
“They needed it, I needed it and our whole program needed it,” Graham head coach Jessica Gunter said.
At shoot around before the game Day asked Gunter what she needed to do to be more offensive.
“I said shoot the ball and look to drive the ball,” Gunter said. “I was very pleased with her trying to step up into that role.
With Day finding success scoring the ball the Tazewell (5-6, 0-3 SWD) defense focused in on stopping her which allowed her teammates to have open shots.
Dixon took advantage of that scoring eight of her 10 points in the first half including a banked in three-pointer.
“We knew if she would get that rolling everything else would come alive for her,” Gunter said.
All seven of the scorers for the G-Girls had at least four points after the team only managed a combined 15 points in the loss to Virginia High Saturday.
“It was really the first game we felt like we clicked and there was no one player that was the star,” Day said.
Graham was limiting Tazewell to only one shot per possession with its size advantage.
“We had a size advantage and knew that going in. I think we had 27 rebounds,” Gunter said.
The post play of Dixon, Shayla Short, Kassidy Austin and Kelsey Wheeler repelled the Lady Bulldogs when they went in the list preventing easy shots and snagging offensive rebounds.
With the shots falling, the Graham defense was doing its best on the defensive end preventing open looks.
Tazewell has the ability to score points with a number of scorers but they were neutralized for most of the game.
“Everybody had a good defensive game. We locked down a lot of their best players and that pushed us to win this game,” Day said.
A former Graham player, Lexi Herald led Tazewell with 13 points while Taylor Ray had eight.
Day spent portions of the game on Herald and Brooke Rowe where they could not create separation to get good shots off. Rowe finished with four points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Being a bigger team Graham was physical all game long and had them in foul trouble all game long.
Cutting down on the simple fouls that can be avoided is what Gunter wants the G-Girls to do.
“We’re playing man-to-man some and we have to buckle down and put our bodies in front instead of our hands,” Gunter said.
The defensive pressure that Tazewell employed for large chunks of the game forced 20 turnovers from Graham but when they took care of the ball it resulted in good shots due to strong ball movement.
Graham plays rival Bluefield tonight at the Brushfork Armory with the Lady Beavers having won the first meeting of the season. Tazewell has a home Southwest District game Friday against Virginia High.
Boys Game
Graham 79, Tazewell 35
The Graham boys defense made Tazewell work for every inch of the court with full-0court pressure and trapping forcing 31 turnovers Tuesday night
Those turnovers allowed the G-Men (5-4, 3-0 SWD) to use its speed and athleticism in transition for a 79-35 win in Southwest District play.
“Our offense comes from our defense. If we play defense well, we like to transition points as much as we can and not have to play a half court game,” Graham head coach Todd Baker said.
The turnovers and playing in transition for most of the game allowed everyone on the court to get involved in the scoring and four players were in double figures led by 19 from David Graves.
A difference in the game than previous ones was the the shots the G-Men were taking when they were able to run with the ball were able to be easily converted
“We didn’t just create turnovers tonight but we finished. We turned them into points instead of bad shots, we made pretty good decisions.”
Finding his shot from the three-point line for Graham was Nick Owens as he made three of them along with four layups for 17 points.
Xayvion Turner had 11 points for the G-Men and Joey Dales chipped in 10.
Graham knew that Tazewell lacked a number of strong ball handles so the full-court pressure forced the ball out of point guard Josiah Jordan’s hands and into someone else who the G-Men were able to trap.
“They weren’t as strong ball handling that Jordan was, get the ball out of his hands I thought we could pressure and trap a little bit,” Baker said.
Jordan led the Bulldogs with nine points while Jacob Whitt had eight and seven from Trenton Guess.
The turnovers prevented Tazewell from getting into any rhythm on the offensive end of the court.
Seeing the shots start to fall for Owens is pleasing for Baker as he is one of the players that can make a huge difference in how far the G-Men go.
Owens has been playing well in all areas but the shots he normally makes have not been falling keeping his scoring totals down.
“If he gets going then that makes us a another level team, when he makes shots we are hard to guard,” Baker said. “Nick’s been playing well he’s just been so unlucky and I believe I was happier than him to see them go down for him.”
With Owens making shots from the perimeter it allowed Graves to find success driving to the basket and opened up lanes for others.
The Graham boys host George Wythe today while Tazewell travels to Mount View searching for its third win of the season.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Graham-Tazewell Girls
Graham 53, Tazewell 43
TAZEWELL (5-6)
Taylor Ray 1 6-8 8, Brooke Rowe 1 2-4 4, Lexi Herald 4 4-7 13, Mallory Whittaker 2 0-2 4, Maddie Day 2 1-2 6, Grace Hancock 3 0-3 6, Audrey Brown 1 0-0 2, Team 14 13-26 43.
Graham (1-10)
Julia Day 5 6-6 17, Amilyon Dixon 3 2-4 10, Stella Gunter 1 4-4 6, Shayla Short 2 0-1 5, Kelsey Wheeler 3 0-3 7, Kassidy Austin 0 4-6 4, Savanna Howery 2 0-0 4, Team 16 16-24 53.
Tazewell… 10 9 7 17 — 43
Graham…. 15 10 13 15 — 53
3-point goals — Taz 2 (Herald 1, Day 1), Gra 5 (Dixon 2, Day 1, Wheeler 1, Short 1). Total fouls — Taz 16, Gra 21. Fouled out — Taz Brown ; Gra Wheeler . Technical — Gra.
Graham-Tazwell Boys
Graham 79, Tazewell 35
TAZEWELL (2-5)
Josiah Jordan 1 7-9 9, Ethan Mills 0 2-4 2, Jacob Whitt 4 0-1 8, Tyler Puckett 2 1-2 6, Trenton Guess 3 0-0 7, Gavin Duty 1 0-0 2, Trey Sparks 0 1-2 1, Team 11 11-18 35.
GRAHAM (4-4)
Xayvion Turner 4 3-3 11, Nick Owens 7 0-0 17, David Graves 9 0-0 19, Chance Dawson 3 0-0 6, Marqus Ray 0 1-2 1, Joey Dales 5 0-0 10, Aaron Jackson 2 2-2 6, Zach Dales 2 1-1 5, Logan Simmons 1 0-1 2, Cole Cline 1 0-0 2, Ian Repass 0 0-2 0, Team 34 7-11 79.
Tazewell… 9 14 10 2 — 35
Graham…. 18 25 23 13 — 79
3-point goals — Taz 2 (Puckett 1, Guess 1 ), Gra 4 (Owens 3, Graves 1). Total fouls — Taz 9, Gra 15. Fouled out — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.