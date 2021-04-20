The Two Josiahs...

Tazewell's Josiah Jordan (2) and Princeton's Josiah Honaker (3)

 Staff file photos by Jessica Nuzzo

In Sunday’s sports edition of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Tazewell’s Josiah Jordan was incorrectly identified as Josiah Honaker in a story about the All-Southwest District football team.

 Jordan, not Honaker, is the All-Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year. Jordan was a WR and DB for the Bulldogs.

 Jordan is a wide receiver and defensive back who played for Tazewell this spring. Honaker is a wide receiver and defensive back who played for Princeton this past fall.

 

 

 

 

