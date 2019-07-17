Former Bluefield State golfer Josh Ginger set the presumed course record Sunday on the Old Course at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Va., with a single round score of 59.
His 13-under-par round saw his entire game working really well and he only had to make two putts over 10 feet.
The professional at the course said that the lowest score shot from the blue tees before Ginger was a 61 on the par-72 course.
Joining Ginger in the day of golf were his uncle Freddy Tucker, great uncle Ricky Tucker and good friend Seth Shreve. They had played 18 holes before Ginger’s record setting round and it was after six in the evening when they finished the first round.
“I was ready to go home, and they talked me into playing nine,” Ginger said.
Through those nine holes Ginger was seven-under-par and going at a quick pace with darkness coming that his uncle and great uncle decided to stop playing so that Ginger could compete his round.
“They wanted to let me finish the round and see what came of it,” Ginger said.
The one mistake Ginger had was on the par-3 11th hole where he missed the green on the first shot. His chip shot landed one foot from the hole for an easy tap-in.
The next hole Ginger eagles and he cruised through the final six holes finishing with 11 birdies, six pars and one eagle.
Ginger is a 2013 graduate of Bluefield State and was a member of the Big Blue golf team for three years.
He was on the 2012 team that won the WVIAC conference championship.
Ginger wishes his dad would have been there, but admitted that he might not have shot a record score with different people playing with him.
