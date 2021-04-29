Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 63F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.