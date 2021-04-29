Tazewell defensive back Josiah Jordan is the All-Region 2D Football Defensive Co-Player of the Year, according to recent coaches balloting.
Jordan shares the honor with Ridgeview’s Trenton Adkins.
The Region 2D Coach of the Year is Union’s Travis Turner and staff and the Region 2D Offensive Player of the Year is Central-Wise running back C.J. Crabtree.
Nine Tazewell County players garnered first team All-Region 2D offensive recognition.
Joining Crabtree on the first team offense, Graham’s Jamir Blevins was named first team quarterback. Graham’s Brody Meadows and Tazewell’s Josh Herndon were first-team picks on the offensive front. Graham’s Justin Fritz and Tazewell’s Chancellor Harris both earned first team status at running back.
Graham’s Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw was a first team selection at wide receiver. Richlands’ Sage Webb filled two offensive first team spots: wide receiver and kick returner.
Richlands’ Jake Altizer was selected as first team tight end.
Seven Tazewell County players, including Jordan, were named to the All-Region 2D first team defense.
Tazewell’s Herndon and Graham’s Connor Roberts were both first team picks in the defensive line. Graham’s Zack Blevins was a first team choice at defensive end and teammate Brayden Meadows was a first team selection at linebacker.
Tazewell’s Jared Mullins joins his teammate, Jordan, in the first team defensive backfield.
Richlands’ Webb also filled a first team defensive role, having been named punt returner.
Second team offensive picks from Tazewell County included Graham’s Conner Roberts (OL), Tazewell’s Jordan (WR), Richlands’ Isaiah Bandy (PK) and Tazewell’s Chase Hodges (C).
Second team defensive selections from Tazewell County included Richlands’ Bryce Taylor (DL), Tazewell’s Chancellor Harris (LB) and Jayden Taylor (DE), Graham’s Ethan Church (DB) and Tazewell’s Cassius Harris (DB). Taylor also earned a second team spot at punter.
