PRINCETON — Princeton softball pitcher Hayden Jones went the distance Wednesday's Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2 softball game with Oak Hill en route to a 6-2 win over visiting Oak Hill to prolong the Lady Tigers' postseason.
Jones struck out 12 and walked two, allowing two earned runs while scattering seven hits over seven innings. She helped her own cause with a home run.
Riley Riggs went 2-for-3, stole a base and scored a run and Abigail Jenkins stole three bases and scored a run. Peyton Agnew went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Emma Johnson and Cora Thornton also scored runs for Princeton (13-12).
Ava Pomero hit a home run for Oak Hill. Olivia Honaker had two hits, including a double, and Alexis Stanley also had a double for the Lady Red Devils.
Princeton faces a rematch with Woodrow Wilson at home tonight.
