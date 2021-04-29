Bluefield Lady Beavers Softball...

Bluefield Lady Beavers Softball

 Contributed image

BLUEFIELD —   Jordan Jones struck out eight over five innings to collect a 1-hit victory over visiting Montcalm in the Lady Beavers' 16-1 softball victory on  Wednesday night.

Jones improved to 2-2 overall.

The Lady Beavers (3-3) generated nine hits, led by Abigail Richardson’s three hits and three runs. Jones had a triple to help her cause. Grace Richardson was 1-for-2  and scored three runs.

Natalie Sigmon absorbed the loss in the circle for the Lady Generals.

Bluefield plays Mount View at home on Thursday. First pitch will be 5 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you