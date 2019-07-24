BLUEFIELD — Tuesday night began as Summit Bank Night at Bowen Field but by the end of the game it had turned into Jol Concepcion Night.
The Bluefield Blue Jays starting pitcher was perfect through three innings and only allowed two hits in six shutout innings.
His six dominant innings and eight strikeouts led the Blue Jays (16-17) to a 10-1 win over the division-leading Pulaski Yankees (21-12).
It was the first shutout for Bluefield since the second game of the season and the Blue Jays pitching staff had the highest ERA in the league coming into this game. The Yankees had the lowest in the Appalachian League at the beginning of the night.
Facing a Pulaski lineup filled with the New York Yankees top selections in the 2019 MLB Draft Concepcion kept every hitter of balance. He threw 36 pitches through the first four innings before 35 in his final two as his wildness increased.
“The key was attacking and getting the first strike because after that I had the strike zone more open and I could throw my changeup or breaking ball or a high pitch,” Concepcion said.
The fastball could not be caught up to by the hitters and his offspeed pitchers left the Yankees with their bats not moving as home plate umpire Trevor Matthews rung them up.
“He was pounding the zone, attacking their hitters, mixing his pitches. The breaking ball was working, the change up was working, the two seamer was working,” Bluefield Blue Jays manager Luis Hurtado said.
It was the second straight great start for Concepcion as he had thrown six innings allowing two runs against the Princeton Rays July 16.
“In the first innings I was slow and after the second I felt like I was picking up the rhythm of the game,” Concepcion said.
Concepcion had 12 strikeouts in his first four starts of the season and the eight against the Yankees were a season-high for him.
“Everything worked out today. We got a good offensive performance but also a great pitching performance and the defense did well,” Hurtado said.
The Jays did not waste any time scoring with leadoff hitter Leonardo Jimenez sending a double to center and after a groundout scoring on a wild pitch.
That run was enough for the Jays to win but they tallied another one in the first inning as PK Morris was hit by a pitch and then scored on a Davis Schneider single.
The bottom of the lineup contributed in the fourth with Andres Guerra walking and advancing to third on Scotty Bradley’s double before scoring on a Jimenez groundout to the third baseman.
Morris reached base five times in the game including a single in the fifth and Schneider sent the next pitch into the three just beyond the left field fence for a two-run homer.
The return to Bluefield after having spent the beginning of the season with Vancouver has treated Schneider well. With his two-run homer in the fourth inning Schneider equaled the number of homers he hit for Bluefield during the entire 2018 season at three.
“His working all the time to get better and that’s what he showed on the field,” Hurtado said.
Bradley continued a good night for himself with a solo home run down the right field line, the first of his professional career.
“We had a good talk about having fun out there, see the ball and try to hit it. He’s been having good success the last couple of games,” Hurtado said.
Miguel Hiraldo scored on a single by Morris in the fifth as the Jays took advantage of walks to continue scoring.
The seventh saw five Jays reach base on walks and score three runs with the lone hit of the inning being an RBI single by Bradley.
Yankees pitching handed out 11 walks in the game and the Jays only managed nine hits. Only four players had hits for Bluefield but all of them had at least two and drove in eight of the runs.
Naswell Paulino threw three innings in relief and allowed a solo home run in the ninth.
The Blue Jays look to win the series tonight with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
