PRINCETON — With loaded bases and no outs in the tiebreaker period, Johnson City closer Preston Miller went on to strike out three consecutive Princeton WhistlePigs batters to win the tiebreaker and claim the unofficial victory in what was otherwise a 10-10 Appalachian League stalemate at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton.
Ironically Princeton’s Bennett Markinson — the third out of the tiebreaker — was only 90 feet away from earning the home team victory during the last inning of regulation play.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Markinson doubled and went to third on Connor Larson’s subsequent groundout to short.
Owen Blackledge came in as a pinch hitter and was intentionally walked by pitcher Logan Sutter. Blackledge stole second but Johnson City didn’t bite on the decoy. David Wiley struck out swinging to leave the game tied at 10.
Princeton had 10 hits on the night, led by Jordan Varela-Payne, who went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in the fourth inning and an RBI double, driving in five runs on the night. Markinson finished 3-for-4 with a double.
Connor Larson also had a double.
Princeton will play its final game of the regular season tonight, looking to collect a win over the Doughboys. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Meanwhile at Greeneville led hitless Bluefield 2-0 headed into the top of the fifth inning at Pioneer Park before the game was suspended due to inclement weather.
The game will be continued from where it left off, followed by a seven inning nightcap.
