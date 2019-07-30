PRINCETON — The Princeton Rays only managed five hits in a 10-0 loss to the Appalachian League West leading Johnson City Cardinals on Tuesday at Hunnicutt Field.
Brett Wisely continued his hitting tear by reaching base in all four of his plate appearances including three singles.
Rays starter Taj Bradley allowed three runs in three innings on five hits and struck out three. Eleardo Cabrera threw 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief with two strikeouts and Stanly Sabino allowed three runs in 2 1/3 innings. The Cardinals scored four runs off Wikelman Ramirez in the ninth and he struck out three in his inning of work.
The Cardinals (22-17) scored most of their run on home runs as four of them drove in eight runs and they had five hits with runners in scoring position.
The lone extra base hit for the Rays (18-21) came in the second inning on a double by Jake Guenther. He was then thrown out trying to advance to third on a ground ball to the shortstop which allowed Gionti Turner to reach base. Turner didn’t stay on the base for long with an attempted steal of second that he was caught on.
The closest the Rays came to score was in the sixth inning with Wisely and Nick Schnell hitting singles before advancing to second and third on a wild pitch with one out. A groundout to the first baseman was the second out and the second baseman collected a ground ball for the third out.
The Rays continue the three-game series today with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
