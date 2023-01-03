BLUEFIELD — Former major league coach and manager John McLaren has been named manager of the Bluefield Ridge Runners for the 2023 Appalachian League season, Bluefield Baseball Club spokesmen announced on Tuesday.
McClaren became a major league coach with the Blue Jays in 1986 and has since held major league coaching positions with the Mariners, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, and Washington Nationals.
He also served as a coach for the United States national baseball team during the 2006 World Baseball Classic, spent two nonconsecutive seasons as a scout in the Devil Rays/Rays organization, and was interim manager of the Nationals for three games in 2011.
He was employed as a professional scout for the Oakland Athletics organization from 2012 to 2015.
He was the catching coach for the Philadelphia Phillies under manager Pete Mackanin for the 2016 season.
