BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Ridge runners have announced their clubhouse manager coaches for the 2023 Appalachian League season.
Veteran Major League Baseball coach John McLaren will serve as the Ridge Runners manager this season. He has had stints in Toronto, Boston, Cincinnati, Seattle, Philadelphia. Tampa Bay and Washington. McClaren served as manager of the Seattle Mariners in 2007 and 2008, also managing USA in the World Baseball Classic for three years and Team China in 2013 and 2017.
McLaren began his professional baseball with the Houston Astros’ in 1970, becoming a player alumnus of the Appalachian League at Covington, which had an affiliated club from 1967 to 1976. He played seven seasons of minor league baseball, wrapping up his player days at the AAA level. From there, he was hired as a scout by Toronto for four years and went on to manage at the rookie league level.
McLaren has served 12 years as a bench coach; serving seven seasons as a third base coach and five as a bullpen coach. He coached under manager Lou Pinella for 14 seasons.
A graduate of Westbury High School (Texas), McLaren attended Blinn Junior College, St. Thomas University and Houston Baptist. He has received the Lewis B. McAvery award for outstanding contributions for professional baseball. He was inducted into the Kinston Hall of Fame and received the Neil Ridley Award for Excellence (Knoxville, Tenn.) and the Milo Hamilton Community Service award from the RBI Foundation of Houston.
He has been married to his wife, Maria, for 20 years.
Jerry Greely, who was a member of the coaching staff of the Bluefield Orioles’ 1997 Appalachian League Championship team, returns to Bowen Field as this year’s hitting coach.
Greely coached at Bluefield in 1997 and 1998 and again from 2005 to 2010 — the last season Bluefield was affiliated with the Baltimore organization. He has served as a college baseball coach and high school special education teacher for 34 years. He is currently head baseball coach at King’s College in Pennsylvania.
“I am beyond excited and privileged to re-join the Bluefield baseball family and community,” Greely said. “For me, this is one of the most unique and special jobs in all of baseball. I am looking forward to working for and learning from John Mclaren and feel b lessed to be reunited with Brian Graham, George McGonagal and Rocky Malimisura.”
A familar face also returning to the Ridge Runners clubhouse is Garrett Schilling, who served as the team’s player development coach last season. A player alumnus of Bluefield University’s baseball program, Schilling served as the Rams’ starting catcher for two seasons before transitioning into an assistant coaching position and recruiting coordinator at Bluefield University from 2016 until 2022. He is currently pitching coach and associate head coach with the Rams.
A fourth coach with Bluefield University ties joins this year’s staff. Chris Allen is currently in his third season serving as hitting coach and assistant coach at Bluefield University. In addition to a rich coaching background at the college level — including serving on Tennessee Wesleyan’s NAIA national championship squad — Allen served as head coach of the Staunton Braves in the Valley Baseball League last summer.
