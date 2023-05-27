RICHLANDS, Va. — John Battle scored three runs in the seventh inning, including a home run by Eden Wallace, to stage a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over homestanding Richlands in Friday's Region 2D softball tournament game at Rhonda Blevins Field.
Lady Trojans pitcher Taylor Childress, who gave up a two RBI double to Erica Lamie in the first inning, held the Lady Blue Tornado scoreless in the bottom of the seventh to seal the victory. It was the sixth consecutive shutout inning by Childress since giving up the lead in the first. She struck out 11 batters and walked three.
Arin Rife had given the home team six consecutive shutout innings before it all came undone in the top of the seventh. Rife struck out 16 and walked three.
