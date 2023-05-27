Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.