The James Monroe football team travels to Mingo County tonight to play Tug Valley. The PikeView volleyball team, meanwhile, won’t be playing anywhere until further notice.
The COVID-19 shuffle for high school athletes continues into the 2020 fall sports seasons.
In previous weeks, the Princeton Senior High School volleyball squad was sidelined under quarantine due to possible COVID0-19 exposure, only reopening their season Sept. 29 at home against James Monroe. The Tigers are slated to the Mavericks and Nicholas County in a homecourt tri-match tonight, with play beginning at 6 p.m.
On Monday, Mercer County schools announced the Lady Panthers had been placed under quarantine due to exposure to a student-athlete outside of Mercer County who tested positive for COVID-19. PikeView will remain under quarantine until the testing and contact tracing process has been completed.
Elsewhere in Mercer County, the Montcalm volleyball team is slated to play Bluefield tonight at Bluefield High School.
Meanwhile, it looks like the Montcalm football team will continue its streak of staying active, traveling to Wahama Senior High School for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday. When the 2020 schedule was originally laid out, the Generals were slated to be open this week. Despite being winless, Montcalm has succeeded in obtaining playing dates as they emerge from the chaotic weekly COVID-19 trends that have intermittently taken some teams off of the football field while freeing up other counties to play.
Mount View’s football team, which picked up a 55-28 win over Sherman on Friday, will host Buffalo at home on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. The PikeView football team’s slated meeting with Bluefield at home on Friday has been so far untouched by rescheduling.
Monroe County’s football program had been idled since August due to unfavorable COVID-19 metrics, finally breaking its playing drought with a 53-0 win over Montcalm on Sept. 25. The Mavericks were looking forward to their second game of the season at Nicholas County this past Friday, but that game was scrubbed before it got played.
James Monroe (1-0) quickly found a willing and able opponent in Tug Valley (2-0), which has had its own difficulties staying on the field. The Mavericks will travel to Mingo County tonight to face the Panthers in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Bob Brewer Stadium in Naugatuck.
Tug Valley has wins over Sherman (22-20) and Logan County (20-12).
Last week’s win over the Class AA Wildcats marked the first time the Panthers had played Logan County for record. The two teams had not scheduled one another on the original 2020 slate.
Quarterback Joby Sorrell was responsible for both of Tug Valley’s touchdowns. He passed for 92 yards, including a 26-yard scoring strike to all-stater Coby May. He also hit Ethan Colegrove for a game-winning 48-yard touchdown connection. Tanner Kirk led the Panthers rushing attack with 111 yards on 16 carries, including a 21-yard scoring run.
Tug Valley’s defense was led by Dawson Loving with 10 tackles and two quarterback sacks. Caden Dotson had seven tackles and Buddy Marcum had two sacks.
James Monroe’s win over Montcalm revealed several strong points that should grow even stronger as the team gets more live snaps to refine itself.
Andrew Hazelwood led the Mavs offense with 110 yards rushing. He passed for 93, including touchdown throws to Grant Lively, Cooper Ridgeway and Cameron Thomas. The James Monroe defense also had a good night. In addition to the shutout, the Mavericks added a defensive touchdown with Jordan Feamster’s 35-yard pick six.
James Monroe was also scheduled to play River View at home on Friday, but all River View athletics have been cancelled for the week due to the closing of River View High School through Oct. 12 on account of a case of COVID-19 being discovered at the high school, requiring the facilities to be closed for deep cleaning.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
