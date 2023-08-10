ATHENS — The Concord football team posted a 9-2 record last fall, but their players were dumbfounded when they were denied a postseason berth by an NCAA selection committee.
Concord quarterback Jack Mangel is not about to forget. In fact, he is using it to rededicate himself to an even better season this year.
“I still think about it,” the 6-foot-2 signal caller said Thursday. “It (ticked) me off a little bit. So we’ve got to come back and make sure we don’t leave any doubt in the people who vote’s hands. You go out there and win all the games, and they have no choice but to put us in.”
Teammate Kris Copeland, also speaking at a preseason media day press conference, said last fall’s pronouncement was “a very bad feeling, going home. I thought about during the spring. (This year, we’re) going into every game, playing hard, basically a chip on our shoulder.”
Linebacker Haven Chapman said the memory “serves as motivation to get back and leave no doubt in the voters’ minds.”
Mangel said last year’s success “gives us all the confidence in the world. I think we learned how to win, last year, and this year we’re going to go into every game knowing we can win. And we expect to win every game we go into.”
He added, “I think everybody’s going to be coming after us, because we beat some teams late in the game, scored a lot of points on them. We know we’ve got a target on our back. We’ve just got to ‘do us.’ The only people that can beat us is us.”
Mangel’s 39 touchdowns last season is an all-time Concord single-season record. He put up 3,667 passing yards in 2023, helping the Mountain Lions claim the distinction of top passing offense in NCAA Division II.
In the months that followed the season’s end, with rumors flying that then-coach Dave Walker would leave Athens to return to Martinsburg High School — a report that proved true — Mangel was ready to pull the plug on his Concord career with one year of eligibility remaining.
He confirmed on Thursday that he entered the collegiate transfer portal. Mangel then withdrew his name when he heard of Concord’s decision to promote the team’s offensive coordinator, Brian Ferguson, to fill Walker’s position.
“When Coach (Ferguson) got the head coaching job, I just knew I had to come back,” Mangel said. “It was a gut feeling, and I think it’s the best decision for me.”
In the weeks to come, the quarterback said, “We’ve got a few adjustments. We’ve got a bunch of new guys playing receiver. We’ve got a few new O-linemen. But, as far as the play-calling and the scheme, it’s the same stuff.
“We’re going to be good at what we do. We’ve just got to get the new guys in, and get (them) on board with it.”
He said that running a familiar offensive system this fall is “very comforting. I’ve been in this offense since about 2020, so I know it like the back of my head. So it’s real comforting. Much hasn’t changed for us, other than Coach (Ferguson) being the head coach now.”
“I feel like we can win conference and make a deep run in the playoffs. Really and truly. We’ve got some older guys. Me and Skip (Copeland), this is our last year. We’ve been around here awhile. We’ve got a lot of experience.”
“The sky’s the limit for us, in my opinion.”
