OAKWOOD, Va. — Grundy High School’s Jessi Looney led the Lady Golden Wave cross country team to the Region 1D championship at Keene Mountain Park, on Wednesday.
Looney, a sophomore, clocked a winning time of 21:51. Grundy’s Madison Looney finished fourth (23:01), followed by teammates Heileigh Vencill (7th, 23:29.05), Kaitlynn Ratliff (13th, 24:52) and Alexsis Porter (14th, 25:30).
Twin Valley’s Haylee Moore came in second with a 22:28.06, qualifying for next week’s VHSL Class 1 state cross country meet.
In the boys’ meet, Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick qualified for the state as an individual, finishing second with a 17:14.93.
Softball
Princeton 14, James Monroe 11: Abby Jenkins went 3-for-3 with a home run and Skylur Rice also had a homer in the Lady Tigers win over the Mavs.
Kailey Sarver (3-for-4) and Laken Dye also had strong at-bats. Emma Johnson pitched all seven innings for the win.
JM’s Emily Cantinbury went 4-for-4 with a HR and Kendra Karnes went 2-for-4 with a HR.
Late Basketball
River View 76, Van 60: Daniel Dobbs scored 35 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Raiders to a big Senior Night win over the visiting Bulldogs.
Peyton Hale added nine points for River View (10-5).
Kalen Booth had 19 points for Van. Sean Booth added 13 points.
Woodrow Wilson 78, Bluefield 49: DeWayne Richardson scored 17 points and the Flying Eagles soared against the visiting Beavers.
Ben Gilliam and Maddex McMillen added 13 points apiece for Woodrow (6-10).
Caleb Fuller scored 11 points for Bluefield (4-10) and Jae’on Flack contributed 10 while Kam’Ron Gore added eight.
Late Baseball
Bluefield 5, Shady Spring 3: Kerry Collins struck out 10 and walked two over his victorious six-inning shift versus the Tigers, on Tuesday.
Carson Deeb went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for the Beavers (2-0). Hunter Harmon went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Tyler Lambert had an RBI single and Ryker Brown added an RBI.
James Monroe 3, Summers County 0: Andrew Hazelwood had a career-high 16 strikeouts and limited Summers County to an infield single over six innings. Cody Moore worked the seventh inning for the save.
Hazelwood was also 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in.
Logan Fox had the Bobcats’ only hit.
James Monroe (1-0) plays at Richwood Saturday at 11 a.m. Summers will begin Coppinger Tournament play against Bluefield Friday at 6 p.m. at Bowen Field.
Middle School Baseball
Princeton 16, Bluefield 4: Princeton pitchers Joseph Flanigan, Kaden Davis and Corey Thomas combined to hold Bluefield to five hits. Flanigan struck out seven and collecterd the win. Brody Combs, Davis, Deuce Rompon and Flanigan had two hits apiece.
Jacob Young, Kaleb Carpenter, Brady Cline, Wyatt Cline and Traven Farmer had one hit apiece. Holiday, Redman, Crawford Crane and Mills had one hit each for Bluefield.
